Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger

Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

The 2022 Fall Homecoming Court at Great Bend High School

Great Bend High School’s 2022 Fall Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. The match-up will include the Great Bend vs. Liberal football game at Great Bend High School’s Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to celebrate during several Homecoming events including a parade in downtown Great Bend...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School hosts debate invitational

From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... The Great Bend High School Panther Debate Squad would like to thank everyone who helped with our annual debate invitational where about 100 debaters from 15 different schools competed in two divisions on Saturday, October 1. Our tournament was won by Hutchinson followed by Dodge City and Salina Central.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup

The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers beat Campus, fall to Eisenhower at home

Pink-Out night is always bigger than volleyball. But winning makes the night even more special. The Lady Panthers opened the night with a 25-20, 25-19 win over Campus. After an impressive second set against Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend dropped that match 25-16, 16-25, 25-13. No. 9 Eisenhower entered the night at...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Volleyball rallies with fifth set victory at Pratt

The Barton Community College volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit on the road Monday evening inside the Dennis Lesh Sports Arena defeating Pratt Community College in five sets 25-15, 25-27, 17-25, 25-11 and 15-8. Snapping a two-game skid, the Cougars improve to 3-5 in the conference play and 14-5...
PRATT, KS
Great Bend Post

Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light

As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/3)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Economic Development...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Commission passes resolution on involvement with area boards

With three of the five Barton County Commissioners headed out the door after the upcoming general election in November, it could be considered a "lame duck" body. But Commissioner Kirby Krier has been working on a resolution regarding the involvement of sitting commissioners on area boards and committees. Wednesday morning, the commission was finally able to pass the resolution 5-0.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (10/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/4) At 7:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 670 NW 60 Avenue in Olmitz. At 4:03 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1304 NW 10 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 4:51 p.m. a trespassing case was reported in the 100...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

