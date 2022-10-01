Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend's ‘Broadway Beauties’ encore program set for Sunday
The Barton County Historical Society will host an encore presentation byJustin Engleman of his “Broadway Beauties,” at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Ray Schulz Library at the historical society, 85 S. Hwy. 281, Great Bend. The program features many of the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue. Admission is $5 and members are free.
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson closed Wed. morning
MCPHERSON COUNTY — US 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson is closed this morning, as a semi is in the ditch and the safest way to remove it is to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from McPherson Fire, just...
Great Bend Co-op rebranding with new name following merger
Two cooperatives, one from Kansas and one from Oklahoma, are teaming up to build a better grower solution for their members. In June of 2022, members of Farmers Cooperative of Carmen, OK voted to merge with Great Bend Co-op (KS) beginning Oct. 1, 2022. With the merger will come a new name and new logo, as they will operate under the name American Plains Co-op.
The 2022 Fall Homecoming Court at Great Bend High School
Great Bend High School’s 2022 Fall Homecoming is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. The match-up will include the Great Bend vs. Liberal football game at Great Bend High School’s Memorial Stadium. The community is invited to celebrate during several Homecoming events including a parade in downtown Great Bend...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Bend High School hosts debate invitational
From Great Bend High School debate coach Kim Heath... The Great Bend High School Panther Debate Squad would like to thank everyone who helped with our annual debate invitational where about 100 debaters from 15 different schools competed in two divisions on Saturday, October 1. Our tournament was won by Hutchinson followed by Dodge City and Salina Central.
🎤County Edition: Treasurer Jim Jordan
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan that aired Sept. 29, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Gauging public’s interest to have Mike Rowe as a speaker in Great Bend
Last year, a number of local organizations formed the Workforce Connections group to improve hiring, retention, recruiting and workforce culture in the Great Bend area. The group consists of representatives from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, Great Bend Economic Development, Barton Community College, Kansas WorkforceONE and Great Bend High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Great Bend still waiting on final numbers from cleanup
The big cleanup in Great Bend is over. The top vote getter in the "quality of life" vote ran from Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Monday that final numbers are not in, and final costs will depend on reports from Stone Sand and Anspaugh regarding the use of the construction-sized dumpsters, as well as reports from Acme Iron and Scrap and the Barton County Landfill regarding tonnage of materials turned in.
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Lady Panthers beat Campus, fall to Eisenhower at home
Pink-Out night is always bigger than volleyball. But winning makes the night even more special. The Lady Panthers opened the night with a 25-20, 25-19 win over Campus. After an impressive second set against Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend dropped that match 25-16, 16-25, 25-13. No. 9 Eisenhower entered the night at...
Financial support available to make sidewalk repairs in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend is throwing $20,000 into a fund to assist property owners to make repairs to public sidewalks. The cost share program is available immediately on a first come, first serve basis. Great Bend had a sidewalk repair program, but city administration noted it was poorly written....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barton Volleyball rallies with fifth set victory at Pratt
The Barton Community College volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit on the road Monday evening inside the Dennis Lesh Sports Arena defeating Pratt Community College in five sets 25-15, 25-27, 17-25, 25-11 and 15-8. Snapping a two-game skid, the Cougars improve to 3-5 in the conference play and 14-5...
Must be annexed into Great Bend, but housing development given green light
As long as Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) annexes their property into the City of Great Bend, construction can get started on a housing development, just south of Walmart. The Great Bend City Council approved a motion to allow HOI to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer and potable water system following completion of all associated permitting, payment of fees and contingent that HOI applies for annexation into the city.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (10/3)
The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Economic Development...
'Friday Night Frights' during October at Barton Co. Historical Society
Get into the spirit of Halloween at the historical society. All through the month of October, the Barton County Historical Society will be presenting a classic movie monster film on Friday evenings at 8 p.m. The films will be played outside, so wear your hoodies, and bring your lawn chair or a blanket to sit on and see these black and white classics.
Barton Co. Commission passes resolution on involvement with area boards
With three of the five Barton County Commissioners headed out the door after the upcoming general election in November, it could be considered a "lame duck" body. But Commissioner Kirby Krier has been working on a resolution regarding the involvement of sitting commissioners on area boards and committees. Wednesday morning, the commission was finally able to pass the resolution 5-0.
Minor earthquake reported in Russell Co. on Tuesday
The Kansas Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a small earthquake Tuesday afternoon in Russell County. The 2.1-magnitude quake was recorded in the central part of the county at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, KGS reported.
Cop Shop (10/4)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/4) At 7:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 670 NW 60 Avenue in Olmitz. At 4:03 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1304 NW 10 Avenue. Trespassing / Criminal. At 4:51 p.m. a trespassing case was reported in the 100...
🎥 Two arrested in separate high-speed pursuits in Barton County
Area law enforcement officers were busy over the weekend with a pair of high-speed pursuits that ended in arrests. Friday evening, 30-year-old Nathan Hillegeist was arrested outside Great Bend after an incident in Hoisington, according to Hoisington Chief of Police Kenton Doze. "Officers responded to the possibility of a domestic,"...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0