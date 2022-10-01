Read full article on original website
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected
Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback
Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. After the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 2-1...
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908
Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who gave up Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run?
Aaron Judge stands alone on top of the American League’s all-time single-season home run list. After a prolonged wait, the New York Yankees superstar finally made contact to send his 62nd home run of the season deep into the stands in Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. We know which record he just broke and […] The post Who gave up Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Marlins prediction and pick. We don’t yet know who will go to the mound for the Braves, while Elieser Hernandez gets the ball for the Marlins. The Braves, having just won the...
‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season
Justin Verlander’s 2022 regular season is over. The Houston Astros star wrapped up a massively impressive season coming off of Tommy John surgery. Verlander’s historic campaign has him well in front of the Cy Young Award race. He wrapped up his season with 10 strikeouts and no runs allowed in five innings. According to Brian […] The post ‘It was like the Secretariat movie’: Justin Verlander describes final starts of potential Cy Young-winning season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a decision that sucks’: Aaron Boone reveals reasoning behind pulling Luis Severino amid no-hit bid vs. Rangers
While everybody watching live in the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season, New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino stole the show with a sterling performance on the mound to lead the Bronx Bombers to a 3-1 victory Monday night.
Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record
Aaron Judge has done it. Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge, whose quest for history was followed closely by the late Yankees legend’s son Roger Maris Jr., sparked a series of reactions from many on social media. But perhaps […] The post Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason. The Cardinals would not be where they...
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Texas Rangers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Rangers prediction and pick. Domingo German takes the ball for the Yankees, while Glenn Otto gets the start for the Rangers. Domingo German was called up on July 21 after injuries began to hit the Yankee rotation. […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m proud of the man I’ve become’: Xander Bogaerts gets real on potential last game with Red Sox
Despite missing the playoffs with a 77-84 record a year after the Boston Red Sox reached the ALCS, Xander Bogaerts has remained consistent as one of the best hitting shortstops in the league. A dip to his power production numbers notwithstanding, he has posted arguably his best all-around season in 2022, after an impressive improvement […] The post ‘I’m proud of the man I’ve become’: Xander Bogaerts gets real on potential last game with Red Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t know where it’s at’: Aaron Judge gets real on Rangers fan who caught historic 62nd HR ball
It would be nice if Aaron Judge would be able to get his hands on his record-breaking 62nd home run ball, but the New York Yankees slugger has no problem if the fan who caught it wants to keep the piece of history. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s loss, Judge...
Twitter reacts to epic fail catch attempt of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball
For at least one daring baseball fan in the stands of Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, it’s not about how high can you jump but how far will you be willing to sacrifice your own safety for a shot at a multi-million Aaron Judge home run ball. Maybe […] The post Twitter reacts to epic fail catch attempt of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians have enjoyed a complete team effort in 2022. As a result, they are headed to the MLB playoffs as AL Central division champions. As per usual with Cleveland, pitching has been a main storyline. Notably, ace Shane Bieber and breakout star Triston McKenzie have led the charge in the rotation. Bieber shared […] The post Shane Bieber drops Triston McKenzie truth bomb that will hype Guardians fans ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
