Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
LONG COUNTY, GA
WJCL

School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured

Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah : Police searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:53 p.m.: Chatham County Police say they are utilizing a drone and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit in the search. Below are photos from the area near where Quinton was last seen. Initial report:. The Chatham County Police...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Beach water advisory in Glynn County

Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island

The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

