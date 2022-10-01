Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
WJCL
Police: 12,000-plus drivers sped past Savannah schools in 5 days. Traffic cameras aim to stop that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — People who drive through Savannah may want to double check their speeds. Savannah Police Department officials have announced new photo-enforced speed zones near schools. It’s a move that comes after a traffic study done in May 2020 found 12,678 drivers going more than 10 miles over...
WJCL
Investigators clear scene after responding to Beaufort High School for report of shots fired
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above: Video from the scene. Update: As of 11:11 a.m., emergency services have completed clearance of Beaufort High School and no gunshot victims have been found. Nor was a shooter found. Student reunification plan in progress. The origin of the original call is being investigated.
WJCL
I-16 shut down in Pooler following crash involving tractor trailer carrying house
POOLER, Ga. — Above: Video from the crash site. Police say I-16 East at Pooler Parkway is shut down following a crash Tuesday afternoon. Injuries have been reported. Video shows a smashed vehicle, with a Chatham County EMS vehicle beside it. Nearby is a tractor trailer carrying a house.
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
WJCL
School Zone Speeding Crackdown: Police in Savannah install cameras to slow drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah will utilize traffic cameras to enforce speed zones near several schools starting this week. In information released Monday, SPD reports speed studies were conducted across the city during school hours to see how many vehicles were speeding through the school zones. The studies found a high number of vehicles exceeding the school zone speed limit.
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
WJCL
Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured
Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WJCL
Savannah : Police searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:53 p.m.: Chatham County Police say they are utilizing a drone and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit in the search. Below are photos from the area near where Quinton was last seen. Initial report:. The Chatham County Police...
Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System test is this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency will conduct the monthly scheduled test of Chatham County’s Emergency Warning Siren System on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 12:00 p.m. During the test, Chatham County residents will hear a one-minute emergency tone from the various sirens located throughout the county. This monthly test is necessary to ensure […]
wtoc.com
‘It honestly doesn’t seem like six months:’ Bryan Co. couple rebuilding after tornado destroyed home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks six months since a deadly EF-4 tornado destroyed parts of north Bryan County. Andrew and Joselyn Clayton stand on the foundation of what was once their house as they look at other damaged homes still remaining from the storm. “It honestly doesn’t seem...
Beach water advisory in Glynn County
Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
WJCL
Health department issues beach water advisory for portion of Tybee Island
The following statement was issued Tuesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. " The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Middle Beach at Center Terrace, which extends from Lovell Street to 11th Street on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
