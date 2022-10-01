LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.

LONG COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO