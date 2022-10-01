ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 34, is charged with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel after nine-year-old schoolgirl was gunned down in her Liverpool home six weeks ago

A man has been charged with the murder of nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in the chest in her home in Liverpool, police have said.

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been charged with the child's murder and the attempted murder of Olivia's mother.

Olivia died after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into her family home in Dovecot on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured during the incident but survived, and Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, has also been charged with the attempted murder of Ms Korbel and Nee.

Cashman faces two further counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life. Paul Russell, 40, also from West Derby, was charged with assisting an offender.

The news was announced by Merseyside Police at a press conference on Saturday evening - Chief Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said both men would appear in court on Monday.

Olivia died in Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after being shot in her home in Knotty Ash when a gunman who was chasing convicted burglar and drug dealer Joseph Nee burst into the property about 10pm on August 22.

Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was hit in the wrist as she desperately tried to shut her front door, but the bullet also struck her daughter who was standing behind her.

The youngster was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Police have made their 11th arrest so far as they look to hunt for the person who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel (pictured)
Olivia, the nine-year-old Liverpool girl who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool last month
Police and forensic officers at the property in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot
Merseyside Police have made repeated appeals for information following Olivia's death 

Earlier this month, Olivia's funeral was held at St Margaret Mary's Church in Knotty Ash.

Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a 'splash of pink'.

Ms Korbel carried a pink teddy bear into the service, during which she said: 'Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten.

'I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.'

Last week Crimestoppers announced the biggest single reward offer as they increased it to £200,000 in a bid to hunt for the killer.

The charity's founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft said: 'This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

'I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia's killer.

'A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing.'

Police have also revealed the two weapons used were a .38 revolver - the gun responsible for killing Olivia - and a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol which was fired in the initial stages of the incident.

Merseyside Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: 'This occurred in the middle of summer in an area where innocent local people would have been enjoying the park. Once again, as with the first time this weapon was used in our communities, we find that those in possession of it have no care, thought or loyalty for anyone else or their safety.

'Once again, they do not deserve anyone's loyalty.'

 Police search the area outside of Olivia's home where she was killed in August
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's coffin is carried out of St Margaret Mary's Church on September 15, 2022
In a eulogy, Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel (pictured holding a pink teddy) said: 'Liv touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone. She will never be forgotten'
Crimestoppers is offering a record £200,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

