ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

4,800 Treasure Coast residents still without power post-Ian

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4GS0_0iIEUwoJ00

STUART — About 4,800 Treasure Coast customers of Florida Power & Light Co. remained without power as of 2 p.m. Saturday, four days since tropical storm winds from Hurricane Ian swept through the area.

Those customers were among nearly 700,000 FPL customers statewide who didn't have power Saturday, the utility said.

Nearly half of those numbers are in Lee and Sarasota counties on the west side of the state. That's where "parts of the infrastructure may need to be rebuilt — not just repaired," FPL officials said in a statement.

Ian's victims:How you can help Treasure Coast organizations aid west Florida after Hurricane Ian

Lake O vs. Ian:Lake Okeechobee was low enough to take all the stormwater runoff

The company’s restoration effort involves a workforce of more than 21,000 people, including mutual assistance from 30 states.

More than 130,000 Treasure Coast residents lost power in the storm. Wind gusts of up to 66 mph knocked out their electricity Wednesday and early Thursday. FPL reconnected about 18,000 Treasure Coast customers between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the remaining homes and businesses without electricity included:

  • 2,600 in Indian River County
  • 1,500 in St. Lucie County
  • 740 in Martin County

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
City
Stuart, FL
Lee County, FL
Business
County
Lee County, FL
Garden & Gun

How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida

These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Coast#West Florida#Infrastructure#Post Ian#Florida Power Light Co#Fpl
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
travelawaits.com

Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
Washington Examiner

Biased media hit Florida before Ian

Were Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) not a national political juggernaut, biased journalists would not be trying to blame him for a natural disaster and its largely inevitable ill effects. And if you don’t think that’s what the journalists have been doing in the wake of Hurricane Ian, you need to...
FLORIDA STATE
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy