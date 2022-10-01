4,800 Treasure Coast residents still without power post-Ian

STUART — About 4,800 Treasure Coast customers of Florida Power & Light Co. remained without power as of 2 p.m. Saturday, four days since tropical storm winds from Hurricane Ian swept through the area.

Those customers were among nearly 700,000 FPL customers statewide who didn't have power Saturday, the utility said.

Nearly half of those numbers are in Lee and Sarasota counties on the west side of the state. That's where "parts of the infrastructure may need to be rebuilt — not just repaired," FPL officials said in a statement.

The company’s restoration effort involves a workforce of more than 21,000 people, including mutual assistance from 30 states.

More than 130,000 Treasure Coast residents lost power in the storm. Wind gusts of up to 66 mph knocked out their electricity Wednesday and early Thursday. FPL reconnected about 18,000 Treasure Coast customers between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the remaining homes and businesses without electricity included:

2,600 in Indian River County

1,500 in St. Lucie County

740 in Martin County

