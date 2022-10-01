ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma QB suffers brutal hit to the head

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ve5zn_0iIEUu2r00

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday's game against TCU after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit.

Gabriel ran into a slide on a scramble early in the second quarter and was struck directly in the head by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

Gabriel's head bounced off the turf from the force of the hit. He lay motionless for a few moments after the collision, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Officials ejected Hodge from the game after the hit.

Moments after the collision, Hodge appeared distraught on the sidelines with a towel wrapped over his head before leaving for the locker room.

Following the hit against Gabriel, the Sooners scored on a 20 yard touchdown when running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for the long gainer.

But it was still a surprising 34-17 deficit for 18th ranked OU, which fell in an ugly 55-24 loss on the road that could drop it from the top 25 rankings.

In place of Gabriel, Oklahoma will turn to Davis Beville. In his career, Beville is 22 of 34 passing for 251 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Update: Sooners coach Brent Venables said he wasn't able to update Gabriel's condition after the game, but that the quarterback was in concussion protocol, according to Tulsa World.

More from College Football HQ at Oklahoma vs. TCU

Oklahoma vs. TCU football preview, prediction

TCU vs. Oklahoma odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Sooners vs. Horned Frogs schedule, game time, how to watch

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu Football#American Football#Oklahoma Qb#Oklahoma Sooners#Tulsa World#College Football Hq#Tcu Oklahoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy