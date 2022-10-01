Louisiana football loses to South Alabama, 0-2 in Sun Belt play first time since 2005

Dramamine should've been prescribed prior to kickoff between Louisiana and South Alabama.

Between two of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference West division, grabbing and holding momentum at Cajun Field on Saturday was more difficult that catching a cold in the early arrival of fall in Acadiana.

Interceptions immediately turned into fumbles recovered by the offense still on the field. Would-be safeties were negated by offsides calls, personal foul penalties that gave away automatic first downs were quickly followed by interceptions.

South Alabama emerged from the head-spinning game victorious, knocking off the Ragin' Cajuns on homecoming, 20-17, on a last-second 44-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo.

UL (2-3, 0-2) has lost its firs two conference games for the first time in 17 seasons.

What's Chandler Fields' status?

There were whispers prior to the game that starting sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields wasn't 100% healthy. Fields gave it a go and played four series in the first half, going 4-for-7 for 25 yards.

He looked hampered by a shoulder issue, throwing an interception on his first pass of the game, but he was never officially ruled out of the game and his status moving forward will need to be monitored.

Extended look at Ben Wooldridge

Junior Ben Wooldridge got his first extended action this season and his time in Lafayette. Wooldridge has been getting valuable playing time in every game so far this season, and that experience showed itself in some flashes.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound quarterback was asked to roll out of the pocket for much of his time in the game as protection was ineffective. Wooldridge decided to rush some and went 18-for-29 for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He led the offense to two scoring drives for 10 points, including the game-tying 17-play, 82-yard drive with :42 to go, finding Pearce Migl for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Defense can't do it all

For the third straight week, UL's defense was asked to be on the field for far too long as the offense continued to sputter along.

Against a high-powered Jags offense, the Cajuns got what they needed: a low-scoring, sloppy game, but having to go back out onto the field after multiple consecutive three-and-outs thwarted any momentum.

Eric Garror, the Special Man

He already holds the school record for career punt return yards. But Eric Garror's climbed his way to the top of the record books with punt returns for touchdowns.

Garror took his second punt this season back for a touchdown, breaking free for 69 yards in the first quarter to give the Cajuns' the first lead of the day, 7-0. It was his third punt of this career that he's scored on.

But importantly, Garror's timing of making huge plays in the return game continues to rise to the surface. Needing a spark, the returner provided the only one again early against the Jaguars.

Chris Smith in space works, just not enough right now

Coach Michael Desormeaux made it a point to get junior running back Chris Smith is space with RPOs and swing plays. And with the speedster, it worked. For the first time in 2022, Smith looked like the first-team all-conference guy that he was thought to be.

Smith put up a season-high 107 yards on 12 carries. But his night ended in the waning minutes as he pulled up on a run, grabbing his left hamstring.

The issue is Smith still hasn't been able properly effect the game. He was more productive running the ball, but South Alabama's defense still didn't place more defenders in the box, continuing to challenge Wooldridge to make throws and win the game.

