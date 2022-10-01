ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Advertiser

Louisiana football loses to South Alabama, 0-2 in Sun Belt play first time since 2005

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

Dramamine should've been prescribed prior to kickoff between Louisiana and South Alabama.

Between two of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference West division, grabbing and holding momentum at Cajun Field on Saturday was more difficult that catching a cold in the early arrival of fall in Acadiana.

Interceptions immediately turned into fumbles recovered by the offense still on the field. Would-be safeties were negated by offsides calls, personal foul penalties that gave away automatic first downs were quickly followed by interceptions.

South Alabama emerged from the head-spinning game victorious, knocking off the Ragin' Cajuns on homecoming, 20-17, on a last-second 44-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo.

UL (2-3, 0-2) has lost its firs two conference games for the first time in 17 seasons.

LOUISIANA EXPECTATIONS Why expectations should change for the Cajuns in 2022

UL FALLS AT ULM What went wrong for Louisiana in Sun Belt opener at ULM

WOULDN'T BOOT Story on the Wooden Boot, the forgotten trophy that Louisiana-ULM once competed for

What's Chandler Fields' status?

There were whispers prior to the game that starting sophomore quarterback Chandler Fields wasn't 100% healthy. Fields gave it a go and played four series in the first half, going 4-for-7 for 25 yards.

He looked hampered by a shoulder issue, throwing an interception on his first pass of the game, but he was never officially ruled out of the game and his status moving forward will need to be monitored.

Extended look at Ben Wooldridge

Junior Ben Wooldridge got his first extended action this season and his time in Lafayette. Wooldridge has been getting valuable playing time in every game so far this season, and that experience showed itself in some flashes.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound quarterback was asked to roll out of the pocket for much of his time in the game as protection was ineffective. Wooldridge decided to rush some and went 18-for-29 for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

He led the offense to two scoring drives for 10 points, including the game-tying 17-play, 82-yard drive with :42 to go, finding Pearce Migl for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Defense can't do it all

For the third straight week, UL's defense was asked to be on the field for far too long as the offense continued to sputter along.

Against a high-powered Jags offense, the Cajuns got what they needed: a low-scoring, sloppy game, but having to go back out onto the field after multiple consecutive three-and-outs thwarted any momentum.

Eric Garror, the Special Man

He already holds the school record for career punt return yards. But Eric Garror's climbed his way to the top of the record books with punt returns for touchdowns.

Garror took his second punt this season back for a touchdown, breaking free for 69 yards in the first quarter to give the Cajuns' the first lead of the day, 7-0. It was his third punt of this career that he's scored on.

But importantly, Garror's timing of making huge plays in the return game continues to rise to the surface. Needing a spark, the returner provided the only one again early against the Jaguars.

Chris Smith in space works, just not enough right now

Coach Michael Desormeaux made it a point to get junior running back Chris Smith is space with RPOs and swing plays. And with the speedster, it worked. For the first time in 2022, Smith looked like the first-team all-conference guy that he was thought to be.

Smith put up a season-high 107 yards on 12 carries. But his night ended in the waning minutes as he pulled up on a run, grabbing his left hamstring.

The issue is Smith still hasn't been able properly effect the game. He was more productive running the ball, but South Alabama's defense still didn't place more defenders in the box, continuing to challenge Wooldridge to make throws and win the game.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football loses to South Alabama, 0-2 in Sun Belt play first time since 2005

Comments / 1

Related
WGNO

LSU-Florida kickoff time announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG

Faron Brown Jr. of Vigor High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with an outstanding 4.26 GPA, made Honor Roll the past 3 years, a Vigor High School Ambassador, a Member of the National Honor Society and Scholars Bowl. In addition to his academic accomplishments, Faron plays defensive back in football, shortstop in...
PRICHARD, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Former Milton Panther making her mark in college volleyball

Anyaliz Rodriguez knew little about volleyball prior to going into high school at Milton. Soon enough, it became a sport she grew to love and now plays collegiately at Pensacola State. “I didn’t even really know what volleyball was until eighth grade, and then my high school coach said I...
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Sun Belt#Firs#Athletics#American Football#Sports#Cajuns
WJTV 12

Police: Man died jumping from Mississippi bridge amid chase

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
theadvocate.com

Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus

The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG

Crews are ahead of schedule on Spanish Fort road project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Road work continues on Eastern Shore Blvd and Eastern Shore Drive in Spanish Fort after years of neglect, but it’s moving along ahead of schedule. “The road was in terrible shape,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian. “The islands and the lighting were...
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday

After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
GULF SHORES, AL
Alt 101.7

Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama

There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy