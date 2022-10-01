Replay: Kent State football opens MAC play with overtime win over Ohio University

The Kent State football team opened Mid-American Conference play at home Saturday with a 31-24 overtime win over the Ohio Bobcats. Here's a look at how the game at Dix Stadium unfolded through our live updates:

Kent State defense stops Ohio in overtime, Flashes win 31-24

Kent State's defense holds Ohio three times from the 5-yard line, three straight incompletions. Grad student safety Antwaine Richardson in coverage on fourth-and-goal. Final score from Dix Stadium - Kent State 31, Ohio 24 in overtime. Flashes run program record home winning streak to 11 games. Dante Cephas program-record 246 receiving yards. Marquez Cooper 240 yards rushing, two touchdowns. Collin Schlee 398 yards passing. Kent State 736 yards of total offense.

Another big play by Dante Cephas helps Kent State take lead in OT

Dante Cephas totally taking over, catches a 24-yard pass from Collin Schlee to the 1-yard line on the first play of overtime after bouncing off several defenders. Marquez Cooper scores from the 1, Kent State leads Ohio 31-24, Bobcats ball in first overtime.

Kent State field goal blocked, heading to overtime

Huge stop for Kent State's defense, forces an Ohio punt. Flashes take over at their own 14 with 28 seconds left. KSU quarterback Collin Schlee immediately hits junior Dante Cephas on a crossing route and he busts it for 54 yards to the Bobcats 32. Flashes take the clock down, Andrew Glass trots on to attempt a game-winning 47-yard field goal. Kick is blocked. We're heading into overtime.

Kent State ties the game on 2-yard TD run by Collin Schlee

This contest has suddenly kicked into high gear. Kent State strikes right back, ties the game at 24 on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Collin Schlee and Andrew Glass extra point. Still 1:44 to go in regulation.

Big play by Sam Wiglusz puts Ohio back on top

Seventeen seconds later Ohio goes back on top, grad student wide receiver Sam Wiglusz beats safety Antwaine Richardson deep and grabs a 71-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke. Bobcats lead Flashes 24-17, under four minutes remaining.

Dante Cephas takes over, catches 29-yard TD pass to tie the game

On a free play after Ohio jumped offsides, Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee throws a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Dante Cephas. Andrew Glass extra point ties the game at 17 with 4:11 remaining. Cephas had a huge series, 70 yards receiving.

Kent State QB Collin Schlee catches his fourth fumble in stride

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee just put the ball on the turf for the fourth time today. This time he caught his own fumble on one bounce and continued in stride on a 23-yard run. Flashes are on the Ohio 49, down 17-10 with 11:07 to go.

Sieh Bangura's 50-yard TD run gives Ohio lead over Kent State

After Kent State kicker Andrew Glass misses a 47-yard field goal that would have put his team in front, Ohio freshman running back Sieh Bangura breaks loose up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown run. Bobcats lead the Flashes 17-10 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kent State RB Marquez Cooper sets new career-high

Kent State junior running back Marquez Cooper just surpassed his career high for single-game rushing yards. Cooper has over 200 yards with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. Flashes are driving, game tied at 10.

Andrew Glass kicks a career-long 50-yard field goal for Kent State

Kent State's drive stalls after back-to-back holding calls, but sophomore Andrew Glass kicks a career-high 50-yard field goal to tie the contest with Ohio at 10 with 9:51 left in the third quarter at Dix Stadium. The Glass kick is the fourth field goal in KSU history of 50 yards or more.

Sloppy start to second half for Kent State, Ohio

This MAC opener is looking more like a season opener. First Kent State's Gavin Garcia muffs the kickoff, Flashes recover at their own 4. Kent State running back Marquez Cooper then loses the football following a long run. Flashes defense forces a punt. High snap can't be handled by Ohio punter Jack Wilson, who corrals the bouncing ball and actually lines a 12-yard boot down the line while being tackled by Flashes DL Adin Huntington.

Halftime, Ohio University leads Kent State 10-7

Halftime at Dix Stadium, Ohio University leads Kent State 10-7. The Flashes have not scored since going 90 yards in six plays with their opening drive for a touchdown that they made look easy. Kent State drove into Bobcats territory twice more, but fumbles by quarterback Collin Schlee kept them from scoring.

Junior running back Marquez Cooper paces the KSU offense with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries. Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke is 15-of-22 for 159 yards and a score.

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee fumbles for third time in first half

Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee fumbled for the third time today late in the first half, and this time the Flashes were not able to recover it. Two Schlee fumbles came deep in Bobcats territory when Kent State was at least in field-goal range.

Schlee had ripped off several long runs during a nine-play march before his latest fumble. He has completed all seven passes today for 96 yards.

Ohio takes its first lead over Kent State

Ohio drove to Kent State's 2-yard line and faced third-and-goal, but an illegal block penalty ultimately forced the Bobcats to kick a 28-yard field goal. Ohio has its first lead of the day, 10-7 with 3:46 left in the opening half.

Ohio University capitalizes on huge break, ties Kent State

Ohio just capitalized on a huge break to tie the score at 7. Facing a fourth-and-one out of a timeout, the Bobcats appeared to attempt a throwback screen - but no receiver was there, and an Ohio lineman actually tried to catch what wound up being a lateral. The play went nowhere. However, during the play an official blew the whistle inadvertently. By rule, due to the inadvertent whistle, the play does not count.

On the do-over, Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke avoided some pressure and tossed a 6-yard TD pass to Nolan McCormick out of the backfield. The game is tied at 7, 11:47 left in the first half

End of the first quarter: Kent State 7, Ohio University 0

Kent State losing linebackers left and right

Already missing starting linebacker Khalib Johns due to injury, Kent State just had two linebackers suffer injuries in the span of three plays late in the first quarter. Sophomore Shane Slattery was helped off the field with an apparent upper body injury. Grad student Marvin Pierre then went down, but was able to walk off the field without assistance.

Junior Luke Murphy [Massillon High School] and junior Khali Saunders are currently playing linebacker for Kent State along with CJ Harris.

Second Kent State drive abruptly stalls

Kent State's second drive made it to the Ohio 11-yard line, then quarterback Collin Schlee tried to elude two defenders and lost the ball as he was hit on third-and-10. KSU sophomore guard Jack Bailey recovered the fumble, but the 25-yard loss took the Flashes out of field-goal range. Schlee, still appearing a little shaken, was sent in to punt and his boot went just 20 yards. Ohio takes over at its own 20.

Bryce Sheppert starts at safety for Kent State

Senior Bryce Sheppert, a Stow native who transferred to Kent State from Notre Dame College, started at safety today. Flashes head coach Sean Lewis said earlier in the week that Sheppert had earned more responsibility through his play the last few weeks.

Sophomore Shane Slattery started at middle linebacker in place of Khalib Johns, who was injured last week against No. 1 Georgia.

CJ Harris is playing for Kent State

Kent State officials in the press box were told before the game that junior linebacker CJ Harris would not play today, but he started and almost just intercepted a pass.

Kent State takes early 7-0 lead over Ohio University

The Flashes score seven on their first possession, marching 90 yards in six plays in just 1:41. Yards after the catch by receivers Dante Cephas and Devontez Walker, 23-yard run by Marquez Cooper set up Cooper's 3-yard touchdown jaunt. Bobcats did not offer much resistance. Kent State 7-0, 11:30 left in the first quarter.

Ohio conservative early

The Bobcats received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out, choosing to punt on fourth-and-one from their own 39-yard line. Kent State grad student defensive end Zayin West with the stop on a third-and-short run.

Kent State personnel update

Three key Kent State defensive performers will not be available for today’s game against Ohio – starting grad student linebacker Khalib Johns, sophomore safety JoJo Evans and junior linebacker CJ Harris.

Senior defensive end Saivon Taylor-Davis will see his first action since the 2022 opener today against the Bobcats.

Senior running back Bryan Bradford, considered questionable for today’s game, is expected to play. Starting sophomore defensive tackle CJ West, who was injured during practice on Tuesday, will play today.

Parking lots around Dix Stadium closed

Every parking lot that surrounds Dix Stadium is closed. If you’re still planning to attend today’s Kent State football game, park on campus and take a bus to the stadium.

Stands on both sides of the facility are filling up fast. Should be a great crowd for today's Mid-American Conference opener against Ohio University. Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Ja'Shaun Poke could make 2022 debut for Kent State

Senior wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke is in uniform for the first time this season. Poke has not dressed for the first four games of the 2022 campaign due to injury. Poke caught 26 passes for 315 yards and a touchdown last season.

Kent State vs. Ohio matchups typically close

Five of the last seven matchups between the Flashes and Bobcats have been decided by seven points or less. Kent State snapped a six-game losing streak against Ohio by winning 34-27 last year in Athens. The Flashes have not defeated the Bobcats at home since 2012.

Kent State LB Khalib Johns leads MAC in sacks

Kent State grad student linebacker Khalib Johns enters Mid-American Conference play ranked first in the league in sacks with four and in tackles for loss at 1.75 per game. Fellow grad student linebacker Marvin Pierre is second in the MAC with two forced fumbles.

Despite playing three teams currently ranked among the top 18 in the nation during the non-conference season, the Flashes still lead the MAC in rushing at 189.3 yards per game. Junior Marquez Cooper paces KSU rushers at 67.5 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the conference.

KENT — A surprisingly competitive loss to the nation's No. 1 team and reigning national champs, Georgia, showed the potential of the Kent State football team last week. Just don't expect Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to get too excited about the 39-22 loss . "You don’t get anything for coming close," he said. "We lost. We need to get better."

That's why his focus quickly shifted to making sure his team was ready for this afternoon's game against Ohio Universit y. It's the Mid-American Conference opener for the Golden Flashes (1-3), who were picked second in the MAC East preseason media poll and first in the coaches poll. The Bobcats (2-2) were picked fourth in the six-team MAC East.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game. Return here once it kicks off for live updates.

When is the Kent State football game on Saturday?

The Golden Flashes and Bobcats kick off at 3:30 p.m., today, at Dix Stadium in Kent.

More college football: Week 4 college football winners and losers: Clemson, Tennessee celebrate; Miami, Oklahoma flop

How to watch, livestream Kent State-Ohio football game

Kent State's game against Ohio will be available to stream on ESPN+ — with Michael Reghi and Ryan Cavanaugh on the call.

More Kent State football: Kent State opens MAC season against Ohio University: Five talking points

How long is the Kent State football home winning streak?

The Golden Flashes have won a program-record 10 straight home games heading into today's game vs. Ohio. It's the 10th-longest active streak in FBS.

College football TV schedule: College football television schedule for the 2022 season

Looking back on the Kent State vs. Georgia game

In their 39-22 loss a week ago, the Flashes joined Alabama as the only teams in the last two seasons to score 20-plus points on Georgia. The Bulldogs entered last week having only allowed 10 points all season. Kent State kicker Andrew Glass accounted for 11 points by himself, more than Oregon, Sanford and South Carolina combined to score on Georgia. ... Kent State forced the first three turnovers against Georgia this season. ... Kent State's Devontez Walker 's 56-yard touchdown catch and run on a short pass gives him three TDs this season. He's averaging 16 yards per catch. Both figures rank among the top five in the MAC.

More college football: College football quarterback rankings start with C.J. Stroud but end with SEC feel

Kent State football's scores in 2022

L, 45-20 at No. 15 Washington, Sept. 3

L, 33-3 at No. 18 Oklahoma, Sept. 10

W, 63-10 vs. Long Island, Sept. 17

L, 39-22 at No. 1 Georgia, Sept. 24

More Kent State football: All of Allen Moff's coverage of the Golden Flashes heading into the 2022 season

Kent State football schedule: what's left for the Golden Flashes

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule for the Golden Flashes:

vs. Ohio, today, Oct. 1, 3:30

at Miami, Oct. 8, 3:30

at Toledo, Oct. 15, TBA

vs. Akron, Oct. 22, TBA

vs. Ball State, Nov. 1, TBA

at Bowling Green, Nov. 9, 7

vs. Eastern Michigan, Nov. 16, TBA

at Buffalo, Nov. 26, TBA

More Kent State football: Kent State football coach Sean Lewis, AD Randale Richmond working on future schedules

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Replay: Kent State football opens MAC play with overtime win over Ohio University