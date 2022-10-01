PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found following a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia Police Department removed the body from the second floor of the home on the 2600 block North 16th Street just before 5 a.m. Fire crews responded to the fire at around 2:30 a.m.At first, firefighters thought the home was completely abandoned. But after putting out the fire and canvassing the home, they found one person dead inside a room on the second floor.It's unclear if the person died due to the fire. The death and cause of the fire are under investigation at this time. But fire officials said the barrels out front of the home were empty and had nothing to do with the fire.It's also a good thing the fire didn't spread to the pallets lining the side of the home, or the fire could've spread quickly to other homes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO