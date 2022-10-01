ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Owls defeat Dragons with last-second goal

Temple Field Hockey (9-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) defeated Drexel University (6-5, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) 3-2 at Temple Sports Complex. With no time remaining in the game, the Owls were awarded their sixth corner of the match and sophomore midfielder Tess Muller was able to score the game-winner on a sweeping shot to give the Owls their ninth win of the season.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: Probable Record Highlights Roman Catholic's Dominant Win

PHILADELPHIA – There’s really no way to prove it because Philadelphia Catholic League football has been around for more than a century. However, in all due respect to the thousands of PCL players who have strapped on variously sized gridiron gear since 1920, it’s hard to believe that Friday night’s packed house at Ramp Playground had not witnessed a first-ever occurrence during Roman Catholic’s 41-7 Red Division win over Father Judge.
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia

If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
Philadelphia, PA
PennLive.com

Whiskey, fine spirits festival set again for Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival with a Taste of Wine! Presented by Lexus is returning Oct. 13 to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This year’s event will feature exclusive tastings from a range of premium spirits, including tastings from 45-plus wines for the first time ever in the event’s history. The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. for VIP and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. It will continue until 9 p.m. in the stadium’s Club Level.
NBC Sports

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex

The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
beckersasc.com

11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man

Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
CBS Philly

Police find body on second floor of rowhome after fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found following a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia Police Department removed the body from the second floor of the home on the 2600 block North 16th Street just before 5 a.m.  Fire crews responded to the fire at around 2:30 a.m.At first, firefighters thought the home was completely abandoned. But after putting out the fire and canvassing the home, they found one person dead inside a room on the second floor.It's unclear if the person died due to the fire. The death and cause of the fire are under investigation at this time. But fire officials said the barrels out front of the home were empty and had nothing to do with the fire.It's also a good thing the fire didn't spread to the pallets lining the side of the home, or the fire could've spread quickly to other homes.
