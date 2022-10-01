Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls defeat Dragons with last-second goal
Temple Field Hockey (9-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) defeated Drexel University (6-5, 0-2 Colonial Athletic Association Conference) 3-2 at Temple Sports Complex. With no time remaining in the game, the Owls were awarded their sixth corner of the match and sophomore midfielder Tess Muller was able to score the game-winner on a sweeping shot to give the Owls their ninth win of the season.
Temple News
Owls fall short in homecoming loss to Scarlet Knights
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FOOTBALL: Probable Record Highlights Roman Catholic's Dominant Win
PHILADELPHIA – There’s really no way to prove it because Philadelphia Catholic League football has been around for more than a century. However, in all due respect to the thousands of PCL players who have strapped on variously sized gridiron gear since 1920, it’s hard to believe that Friday night’s packed house at Ramp Playground had not witnessed a first-ever occurrence during Roman Catholic’s 41-7 Red Division win over Father Judge.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Tacos in Philadelphia
If you're in the mood for some tacos, Philadelphia's many Mexican restaurants offer many flavors and textures. From classic steak to street tacos, Philadelphia is home to some of the best taco joints in the region. Where to Find The Best Tacos in Philadelphia. While there are several options, the...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: We Only Found 17 People in Philadelphia Who Donated to Dr. Oz
Plus, chaos in Old City, Flower Show tickets, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Whiskey, fine spirits festival set again for Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia magazine’s Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival with a Taste of Wine! Presented by Lexus is returning Oct. 13 to Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. This year’s event will feature exclusive tastings from a range of premium spirits, including tastings from 45-plus wines for the first time ever in the event’s history. The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. for VIP and 6:30 p.m. for general admission. It will continue until 9 p.m. in the stadium’s Club Level.
NBC Sports
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex
The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia, PA Will Host A Spooky, 21+ Event
During the entire month of October, I can not get enough of Halloween attractions. I for sure will not get to all of them, but as a Halloween fanatic, it’s so cool to see how different cities and towns celebrate the holiday, right in our area!. A super spooky...
beckersasc.com
11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni
A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Nasir Roberson murder: $20,000 reward offered for info on Philadelphia murder
A mother grieving the sudden loss of her teenage son is asking for the public's help in finding his killer.
New Georgian restaurant opens in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Saami Somi serves those Georgian classics -- from oversized soup dumplings to eggplant rolls and their signature item khachapuri.
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man
Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Police find body on second floor of rowhome after fire in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A body was found following a rowhome fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia Police Department removed the body from the second floor of the home on the 2600 block North 16th Street just before 5 a.m. Fire crews responded to the fire at around 2:30 a.m.At first, firefighters thought the home was completely abandoned. But after putting out the fire and canvassing the home, they found one person dead inside a room on the second floor.It's unclear if the person died due to the fire. The death and cause of the fire are under investigation at this time. But fire officials said the barrels out front of the home were empty and had nothing to do with the fire.It's also a good thing the fire didn't spread to the pallets lining the side of the home, or the fire could've spread quickly to other homes.
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & Tavern
The KOP Grill & Tavern, located at 128 Town Center Road King of Prussia, will be hosting a memorial fundraiser on Sunday, October 23rd, from 1 to 6 p.m. for SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley who was a victim of a senseless murder that occurred just outside of his Germantown home on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
