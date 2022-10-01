Read full article on original website
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
thecomeback.com
Brutal cold take goes viral after Braves sweep Mets
The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets on Sunday and while it didn’t clinch the division, it did everything but. Atlanta is on the doorstep of its fifth straight National League East title. And in the aftermath of that sweep, some receipts are being cashed in.
Mets pull nearly entire team mid-game after Braves clinch NL East
“It’s the top of the sixth here in Port St. Lucie,” SNY’s Gary Cohen joked after the Mets made wholesale changes in the sixth inning of Game 2 of Tuesday’s doubleheader - minutes after Atlanta defeated Miami to clinch the NL East.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Brutal Padres fan brawl shows SD can never talk trash about Dodgers again
It’s the ugly side of baseball. You don’t want to see it, but it’s out there for consumption because we live in a growing digital world. If many were to guess, though, this kind of stuff would be happening at football games, not at Petco Park for San Diego Padres games.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
MLB playoff schedule: Braves outlast Mets for NL East crown, 12-team field, matchups set (10/5/22)
The New York Mets were on top of the NL East standings for most of the season, then blew it in the end. Once again, the Atlanta Braves are division champs. Their 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night made it five in a row, the turning point coming last weekend in Atlanta when they swept the Mets in a three-game series.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
Yardbarker
Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs
Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
MLB Playoff Wild Card Series Odds for Every Team to Win
The MLB Playoff seeds are set and so too are the Wild Card matchups. We have some heavy-hitting Wild Card showdowns highlighted by a New York Mets squad many pegged as top World Series contenders squaring off against a San Diego Padres squad that was aggressive at the trade deadline and has two of the best hitters in baseball anchoring their lineup.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Mariners travel to Toronto in Wild Card round to face Blue Jays
TORONTO — Seattle Mariners fans: your team’s MLB postseason journey starts on Friday. The M’s will travel to Toronto, Canada, to face the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Mariners clinched their first playoff spot in 21 years after beating the Oakland Athletics earlier this week thanks to a walk-off home run...
How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The final game of the MLB regular season is upon us. For the first time in over a decade, it won't be the Philadelphia Phillies last.
Watch: Elton John gives approval of Braves' sweep of Mets during concert
With their sweep of the Mets, the Braves have taken over first place in the NL East and have a magic number of one to clinch the division. The music icon moved to Georgia in 1991 and has apparently been a Braves fan for decades. The 75-year-old's next concert is on Oct. 8 and he is slated to have seven more shows in October as the Braves look to defend their World Series crown.
Live coverage: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks at American Family Field, lineup and game updates
The Milwaukee Brewers finish their three-game series, and their season, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 3:10 p.m. today at American Family Field. Follow our reporters' updates from the game below. Milwaukee Brewers lineup...
