Wednesday Tips
Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton in focus as Derby-winning duo combine in search of double
3.12 Windsor - Bad Company and Wahraan headline 11-runner handicap. Derby winning connections Richard Kingscote and Sir Michael Stoute team up with Wahraan in the Class three Hippodrome Handicap (3.12) over the extended mile and a quarter. The four-year-old comes into this race on the back of a third placed...
Monday Tips
Wynford is of clear interest ahead of his bid to land the Racing TV HD Bluff Cove Handicap for a second year running at Pontefract. While the nine-year-old is not entirely straightforward, he has nine career wins to his credit and fairly bolted up in this race 12 months ago. After opening his account for the current campaign at Carlisle in August, Wynford came close to striking again on his latest visit to Pontefract - finishing well from the rear to place third.
Breeders' Cup: Pyledriver ruled out of US trip as trainer William Muir aims at Japan Cup with King George hero
Pyledriver will bypass the Breeders' Cup as co-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick set their sights on the Far East with the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero. The five-year-old was hugely impressive when beating last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in the Ascot...
Westover: Irish Derby winner set to return at four for Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett
Westover looks set to stay in training as a four-year-old following his sixth-placed finish in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Having started the campaign with victory in the Classic Trial, the Ralph Beckett-trained colt was somewhat an unlucky loser when suffering a troubled passage to finish third to Desert Crown in the Derby at Epsom.
Tuesday Tips
Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester. He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
Christophe Soumillon: Leading French jockey loses contract with Aga Khan after elbowing Rossa Ryan off horse
Christophe Soumillon has had his retainer with Aga Khan ended with immediate effect after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his horse last Friday at Saint-Cloud. The Belgian, who has been champion jockey in France 10 times and has won major races all over the world, has had a controversial summer.
Breeders' Cup: Nashwa set to stay in training for 2023; could line up in Keeneland for Gosden team
Nashwa, pipped on the line in Sunday's Prix de l'Opera at ParisLongchamp, looks set to stay in training next season and could run at the Breeders' Cup next month. The Imad Al Sagar-owned daughter of Frankel, who was third in the Oaks before landing two top-class victories in the Prix de Diane and the Nassau Stakes, was sent off favourite for the 10-furlong l'Opera following a two-month break.
Johnny Doyle: Mick O'Dwyer influence and helping Kildare to bridge the gap to Dublin
A photo dominated by Kerry football royalty. Between them, the pair have led their county to 12 All-Ireland titles. Those in Kildare quipped that all they saw was two former Lilywhites managers. And the duo had a considerable impact on the Leinster county too. 'Micko' led the county to the...
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
King Charles III: First success for The King in Royal silks as Just Fine and Ryan Moore win at Leicester
The King celebrated his first winner in the famous Royal silks after Just Fine claimed an impressive victory at Leicester on Tuesday. It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.
Jonny Bairstow: England cricketer out until 2023 after breaking leg in golf accident
The 33-year-old, who sustained the injury last month after slipping during a round of golf, will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia and his country's subsequent Test series in Pakistan. "The actual injury was as such... a broken fibula in 3 places which required a plate, I dislocated my...
Page Fuller reveals she suffered mini-stroke during Fontwell ride and lost vision in one eye to leave future in doubt
Page Fuller has revealed she suffered a mini-stroke during a race at Fontwell last week, which left her blind in one eye when jumping a fence. The jockey pulled her horse Touchthesoul up early at the Sussex track on Friday after jumping just one obstacle, with the 27-year-old struggling to see out of her right eye.
Adam Walker: Former Super League forward and Scotland international dies aged 31
Walker played for Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils during a nine-year career, featuring in the 2015 Challenge Cup final for Rovers and the Red Devils' 2019 Grand Final defeat against Saints. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions too...
Women's League Cup round-up: Birmingham City upset Brighton, West Ham held by London City Lionesses
Birmingham City caused an upset in the Women's League Cup by beating top-tier Brighton in the first round. Libby Smith scored the opener before Jade Pennock then made it two shortly after the break. Brighton pulled a goal back through Lee Geum-Min but Lucy Quinn extended Birmingham's lead once again.
