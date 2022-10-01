Read full article on original website
Plenty Of Upcoming Halloween Events Across The Area
WARSAW — There are plenty of upcoming Halloween-related events in the area, including trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treat times in Akron are 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Judging for the Henry Township Fire Department’s costume contest starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the fire station. Hartzler’s Halloween Bash is...
October First Friday To Feature Chili For Charity
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host Chili for Charity during October First Friday in downtown Warsaw on Oct. 7. Each participant in the Chili Cook Off has selected a nonprofit to represent. Attendees will be able to sample chili for a suggested donation to the nonprofit.
Warsaw, Winona Lake Announce Trick-Or-Treat Times
WARSAW — Warsaw and Winona Lake have announced trick-or-treat times for this year. Both will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
Improvements Continue At Rarick Park In Warsaw
WARSAW — Improvements at Rarick Park in Warsaw should be complete by spring. Employees with Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department were spreading dirt near a newly constructed pavilion Monday morning, Oct. 3. Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer said they hope to construct cement paths this year. A handful of play...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Mary Leona Baker
Mary Leona Baker, 87, Wabash, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 25, 1935. She married Hubert Clifford Baker; he died in 1997. She is survived by her son, Laurel Baker, Wabash; three stepchildren, Hubert Baker III and Walter Baker, both of Wabash, and Michael (Kim) Baker, Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Singleton, Wabash.
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
Mary Ann Hyndman
Mary Ann Hyndman, 78, Columbia City, died peacefully at 8:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 14, 1943. On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Richard E. Hyndman; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her children, Rick E. (Chas)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 4:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, East Epworth Forest Road, east of North Sixth Trail, North Webster. Drivers: Carlos X. Xique Cuanetl, 55, East Sumac Lane, North Webster; and Ronald A. Tackitt, 60, East CR 650N, Leesburg. Xique Cuanetl’s and Tackitt’s vehicles collided. Damage: Up to $10,000.
KYLA Holds First Meeting Of The Year
WARSAW — The 28th class of the Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy recently kicked off another year with their first meeting and a student mixer both held at the Baker Youth Club. This year’s class is made up of 35 students in their junior year from seven area high schools:...
Nicodemus Card Shop Moves Into Downtown Storefront
WARSAW — A local card and gaming shop has moved to downtown Warsaw. Nicodemus Cards & Gaming will open at 118 W. Market St. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The business was previously located at 1131 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, and the move to its new location where AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center was prior means there’s a lot more space for Nicodemus to operate.
Annual ‘Heart Of The Community’ Fundraiser Draws Hundreds To NWCC
NORTH WEBSTER — Based on the lack of parking spaces at the North Webster Community Center on Saturday evening, it was hard to believe that any cars were still in their driveways and garages at homes throughout the town. Similarly, after stepping inside the NWCC, it was hard to believe that anyone was eating dinner anywhere else.
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
Chamber Celebrates Medartis’ New U.S. Headquarters In Warsaw
WARSAW – Two snapshots of success two days apart on two different continents. That sums up what might be a memorable week for one of Warsaw’s newest orthopedic companies, Medartis Inc. The Swiss-based orthopedic firm recently completed the acquisition of Nextremity Solutions Inc., which had just recently moved...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
Luanne Richmond
Luanne “Lu” Richmond, 75, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Kendallville Manor Nursing and Rehab, Kendallville. She was born Oct. 24, 1946. Lu was survived by her special friend Melvin Stout, Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Fire Territory Approves Agreement On Emergency Radio System
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board approved its involvement in a memorandum of understanding for the county’s new emergency radios during an Oct. 4 meeting. In the last year, various entities within Kosciusko County have been working to implement a new county-wide 700 MHz simulcast P-25 Phase 2 radio system, which includes three new tower sites.
Joe Lyle Harris
Joe L. Harris, 97, Warsaw, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie (Hartsell) Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947. He was...
Richard C. Sheets
Richard C. Sheets, 82, Columbia City, died at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born June 29, 1940. Survivors include his son Chad (Angela) Sheets, Albion; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
