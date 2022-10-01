Read full article on original website
Related
thebamabuzz.com
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Oct. 3
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the upcoming Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Cullman. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Cobblestone Hotel & Suites | Cullman. Project: Cobblestone Hotel...
WAFF
Limestone Co. 911 reporting issues with Verizon throughout Southeastern U.S.
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Limestone County 911 posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that it had been experiencing issues with calls coming from Verizon customers. According to the post, calls are delivered but there are several seconds of blank space between the call ringing and the moment you hit send.
United States Postal Service looks to hire mail carriers across North Alabama
The USPS is hosting a hiring event for multiple positions in North Alabama.
Huntsville’s Oak Place antebellum home sold, will be event venue
Oak Place, one of Huntsville’s most historic antebellum mansions, will remain intact and become an “event center” for weddings and gatherings, the buyer’s building contractor confirms. Kim McQuinn, president of McQuinn + Eastep Construction Co., said Tuesday he is the “buyer’s contractor” and is involved in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
Thompson Thrift Sells Alabama Asset to Capital Square
The 324-unit Class A property is located in a fast-growing suburb of Huntsville. Capital Square has acquired FarmHaus, a recently completed, 324-unit Class A multifamily community in Madison, Ala., a suburb of Huntsville, from Thompson Thrift. The sale price was not disclosed. Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer of Glen Allen,...
WAFF
Construction to start on upgraded Crestline Elementary School
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new project is set to give Hartselle students some breathing room. In the past 10 years, the district has seen more than 500 students join its ranks according to the Decatur Daily. Construction is about to begin on a new building at the Crestline Elementary...
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Do you qualify for low-cost spay/neuter options in Huntsville?
Huntsville Animal Services is reminding residents there are low cost options for spaying and neutering your pets.
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
thisisalabama.org
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation
Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure
Emergency responders were called for suspected drug overdoses at a home in Hartselle three times during a recent 10-day stretch. But the known drug house has been a problem for the community and Police Chief Justin Barley longer than that. And because of current state laws regarding Class D felonies, including possession of controlled substances, it could continue to be a nuisance and safety issue, Barley said recently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Huntsville Animal Services is busting at the seams
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population. Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – adopting,...
Decatur PD warn of scammers pretending to be police
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to be a police officer.
WAFF
Huntsville disaster relief group starts sending volunteers to clean up Hurricane Ian damage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Huntsville-based disaster relief group is joining the ranks of several local volunteers going to Florida to help the victims of the deadly Hurricane Ian. Volunteers with the Madison Baptist Association started heading to the devastated southwest region of Florida on Tuesday. Coordinator Jack Fuson is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
Amazon Fulfillment Center catches fire again
Multiple units are on the scene of a structure fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Madison for the second time in a week.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Italian Restaurants In Decatur AL
Decatur, Alabama, is known for its attractive neighborhoods, rich small businesses, and close-knit restaurant and diner culture. It’s a delightful city with the proper selection of typical Italian meals and exquisite dining alternatives for visitors and residents alike. I’ve got you covered if you’re seeking the top Italian restaurants...
Troopers identify man killed in Limestone County crash
Authorities confirm a Madison man died at the hospital after his vehicle overturned into a culvert in Limestone County on Tuesday.
Comments / 3