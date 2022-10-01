ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Andalusia Star News

LBW Community College graduates nine from first Women in Welding class

LBW Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first class of its Women in Welding program Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the MacArthur campus conference center in Opp. The 12-week program was offered through a grant from the Women’s Foundation of Alabama. Courses consisted of welding and lab instruction along with employability skills training and career coaching.
OPP, AL
Andalusia Star News

Green Tree Sunday school students sign illustrated books at Bluebird

Green Tree Christian Fellowship Sunday school students were at the Bluebird Coffee Company in downtown Andalusia for an illustrated book signing Saturday, Oct. 1. “God Had To Send The Dogs” is the fourth edition of an animal book series written by Sunday school teacher Debbie Ham and illustrated by the children of Green Tree.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Relief drive for Hurricane Ian victims held at Kiwanis building

Covington County citizens were able to help victims of Hurricane Ian by donating supplies at the Kiwanis Community Center in Andalusia last weekend. Kiwanis Club member Donald Baucom organized the relief effort, which was held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. until noon. “I would like to thank the people...
ANDALUSIA, AL
comebacktown.com

You won’t believe what went on at Downtown YMCA

I hear rumors that the downtown Birmingham YMCA building may be for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued through college. My memories are from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alexandria Fall Festival to Be Held

Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, October 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm the United Fellowship Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival. Make planes to join them for food, games, & fellowship. They will have several games, bounce houses, cake walk, and candy!
ALEXANDRIA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
Shelby Reporter

DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera

CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

