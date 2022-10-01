Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
LBW Community College graduates nine from first Women in Welding class
LBW Community College held a graduation ceremony for the first class of its Women in Welding program Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the MacArthur campus conference center in Opp. The 12-week program was offered through a grant from the Women’s Foundation of Alabama. Courses consisted of welding and lab instruction along with employability skills training and career coaching.
Andalusia Star News
Green Tree Sunday school students sign illustrated books at Bluebird
Green Tree Christian Fellowship Sunday school students were at the Bluebird Coffee Company in downtown Andalusia for an illustrated book signing Saturday, Oct. 1. “God Had To Send The Dogs” is the fourth edition of an animal book series written by Sunday school teacher Debbie Ham and illustrated by the children of Green Tree.
wvtm13.com
George Washington Carver High School band has its first-ever Hispanic drum major
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In our Hispanic Heritage Month highlight, WVTM 13 introduces you to Gustavo Garcia Perez, the first Hispanic student to lead George W. Carver High School's marching band. Learn more in the video above.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
Andalusia Star News
Relief drive for Hurricane Ian victims held at Kiwanis building
Covington County citizens were able to help victims of Hurricane Ian by donating supplies at the Kiwanis Community Center in Andalusia last weekend. Kiwanis Club member Donald Baucom organized the relief effort, which was held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. until noon. “I would like to thank the people...
comebacktown.com
You won’t believe what went on at Downtown YMCA
I hear rumors that the downtown Birmingham YMCA building may be for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued through college. My memories are from...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Alexandria Fall Festival to Be Held
Alexandria, AL – On Sunday, October 16th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm the United Fellowship Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival. Make planes to join them for food, games, & fellowship. They will have several games, bounce houses, cake walk, and candy!
wvtm13.com
Shelby County teen shares medical condition developed after battle with COVID-19
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Emmi Willoughby says blood collects in her hands and feet since she had COVID-19. That causes her to lose consciousness. Watch the video above to learn why Willoughby's life is forever changed.
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
Bad taste: Alabama moonshine reality star arrested on alcohol charges
Former "Moonshine: Master Distiller" star was arrested after allegedly operating an illegal moonshine still.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Shelby Reporter
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
Shelby Reporter
DC’s Smokehouse now open in Calera
CALERA — The hot hamburger has a long-standing tradition in Central Alabama, and DC’s Smokehouse in Calera has given the dish another home. The open-faced “hamburger”—consisting of two buns, two hamburger patties and optional toppings of gravy, onions, mushrooms and cheese—is the most popular item at the barbecue restaurant, which opened Aug. 2 at the corner of U.S. 31 and Eighth Avenue, not far from City Hall.
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Alabama inmate serving life sentence killed in prison
An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Saturday morning.
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
