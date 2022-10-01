ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. chief justice passes away; gov. issues statement

By James Wesser
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has issued a statement regarding the death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“I’m extremely saddened to learn that Chief Justice Baer passed away. He was a respected and esteemed jurist with decades of service to our courts and our commonwealth. I am grateful for his contributions and leadership in the Supreme Court,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “Frances and I send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and his fellow justices and colleagues at the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half staff immediately. The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Chief Justice Baer’s interment, which has not yet been announced.

Chief Justice Baer served on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court from 2003 to 2022 and was sworn in as Chief Justice in 2021

