Moeen Ali has ruled out playing Test cricket for England in the future, despite briefly considering a return under Brendon McCullum in the summer.The Worcestershire all-rounder had announced his retirement from the game’s longest format in September 2021 to focus on other aspects of his career, but said in June that the door remained open.This winter’s Test trip to Pakistan had seemed an attractive option for the 35-year-old, given his family’s links to the country and England’s likely need for additional spin bowling options, but he has told the Daily Mail: “That’s a trip I won’t be making, sadly. It’s...

