Read full article on original website
Related
Alpinista posts sparkling win in Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Like the last fighter standing after a rain-soaked street brawl, Alpinista and her connections now look around after Sunday's sparkling win in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe thinking, "Who's next?"
SkySports
Christophe Soumillon: Leading French jockey loses contract with Aga Khan after elbowing Rossa Ryan off horse
Christophe Soumillon has had his retainer with Aga Khan ended with immediate effect after elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan off his horse last Friday at Saint-Cloud. The Belgian, who has been champion jockey in France 10 times and has won major races all over the world, has had a controversial summer.
Heated moment hosts of The Project confront Steve Price after he said women's AFL is NOT an elite sport - but does he have a point?
Steve Price defended his controversial column criticising the AFLW while getting into a heated argument with his co-hosts on The Project. In an opinion piece written for the Herald Sun on Friday, the media personality slammed the standard of the women's league and questioned the level of coverage and funding of the matches.
After his mid-race celebrations caught the eye of the athletics world, Letsile Tebogo wants to be remembered as one of sprinting's greats
In the hours before he coils himself into the starting blocks -- a time when many sprinters would be fraught with nerves and tension -- Letsile Tebogo finds solace in the soundtracks of home.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
‘Sorry, I’m done’ – Moeen Ali closes door on possible return to Test cricket
Moeen Ali has ruled out playing Test cricket for England in the future, despite briefly considering a return under Brendon McCullum in the summer.The Worcestershire all-rounder had announced his retirement from the game’s longest format in September 2021 to focus on other aspects of his career, but said in June that the door remained open.This winter’s Test trip to Pakistan had seemed an attractive option for the 35-year-old, given his family’s links to the country and England’s likely need for additional spin bowling options, but he has told the Daily Mail: “That’s a trip I won’t be making, sadly. It’s...
Iconic Puy de Dôme climb moves one step closer to a 2023 Tour de France appearance, reports suggest
Nearby stage start plus hotel bookings suggest we could see the volcano on the Tour route in 2023
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
London Marathon: Man, 36, dies after collapsing less than three miles from end
Organisers said he received immediate treatment between mile 23 and 24 and that an ambulance arrived within three minutes, but he died later in hospital. The man was from southeast England and no further details will be released as the family have asked for privacy. The cause of death will...
U.K.・
SkySports
King Charles III: First success for The King in Royal silks as Just Fine and Ryan Moore win at Leicester
The King celebrated his first winner in the famous Royal silks after Just Fine claimed an impressive victory at Leicester on Tuesday. It was confirmed last week that horses in the famous purple, red and gold colours would now run under the name of His Majesty following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.
U.K.・
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi On Barcelona Coach Xavi’s Anger With Referee: “We Should’ve Had A Penalty Too”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that Barcelona can’t complain too much about being denied a penalty towards the end of yesterday’s Champions League clash, as the Nerazzurri could have also been awarded one earlier. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the...
Motor racing-Singapore victory was Perez's best drive yet, says Horner
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sergio Perez's Singapore Grand Prix victory was 'world class' and his best drive yet in Formula One, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sergio Perez Keeps Chaotic F1 Night Race Win After Investigation
Heavy rain and safety cars didn’t stop sparks from flying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as the championship battle lives to see another grand prix.
Comments / 0