Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field
Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
Father of 5-star QB reacts to Clemson visit
The father of a five-star quarterback prospect took to social media Sunday with a reaction to his son's Clemson visit on Saturday for the NC State game. Jeremiah Davis, the dad of Providence Day School (...)
Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise
Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
The media was all over BYU’s racism scandal. So why did no one care about Oregon’s cruel chant?
The media’s response and reporting to the incident of Oregon Ducks fans chanting derogatory chants during Oregon-BYU football game in Eugene, Oregon, is disheartening and eye-opening
Fan Jumps Out of Stands to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball
Video of a fan jumping from the stands to try and secure Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game
A fan attending Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers has died… The post NFL Fan Dies After Fall at Acrisure Stadium During Steelers-Jets Game appeared first on Outsider.
NFL’s J.J. Watt ‘went into AFib,’ had heart shocked
Despite going into AFib and needing his heart shocked just a few days ago, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will be taking the field on Sunday.
Steelers K Chris Boswell breaks record with long field goal
After a bizarre series of events at the end of the first half between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, Pittsburgh lined up for a field goal with no time on the clock. A really long field goal. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell hit a 59-yard field goal with room...
Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Power 5 program fires head coach, defensive coordinator after winless start, per report
Colorado (0-5) fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Colorado is coming off a 43-20 road loss to the Arizona Wildcats. Colorado allowed 673 total yards and 36 first downs from the offense of Arizona. Arizona sophomore quarterback Jayden...
WATCH: Oklahoma DB Woodi Washington Interview
Watch as Oklahoma defensive back Woodi Washington preview's OU's upcoming matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break
If you were watching the Seattle Seahawks game, you were likely worried about D.K. Metcalf… The post Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break appeared first on Outsider.
LeGarrette Blount Apologizes For Role In Youth Football Game Fight, Cops Investigating
7:06 PM PT -- Blount issued a mea culpa for his role in the fight on Monday evening ... apologizing to his players and the parents on his team -- "and also to the players and parents on the other team." "As a leader, coach, father and a role model...
Eli Manning Has Perfect Response to Throwback News Coverage of Peyton Manning in High School
Sometimes, no matter what you do, you’re still always little brother. Even two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Eli Manning goes through it. Ever since he was a kid, he was the little brother of Cooper and Peyton. Of course, that would change a little bit later on in life. But, video lives forever.
