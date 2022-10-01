ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
SANTA CLARA, CA
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Nick Saban Reveals Bryce Young's Injury Status

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder, head coach Nick Saban revealed while addressing reporters on Monday (October 3) via the Associated Press. Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was injured during the second quarter of Saturday's (October 1) 49-26 win against then-No. 20...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

