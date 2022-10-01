ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

Flick Shagwell
3d ago

All the higher ups will be worthless retreads from the department they left. Anyone hired for basic road patrol will be mainly comprised of other agency's rejections. Mark my words.

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Phone Scammers impersonating Broward County Sheriffs Identified

A well-documented phone scam has resurfaced in Broward County, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is notifying residents of suspects who were identified after a rash of calls involving this scam occurred in Broward County in early September. The scam involved callers impersonating actual BSO deputies, requesting money, and threatening arrest for “active” warrants that didn’t exist if the money wasn’t paid.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public

A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.
SUNRISE, FL
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

MDCPS: Student arrested after bringing weapon to Doral school

DORAL, Fla. – A student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to the Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral. The school is located at 5950 NW 114th Ave. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, school administrators were notified Monday about the possible weapon through its “See Something, Say Something” program.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire rescue responds to gas leak in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a gas leak. The leak happened in the area of 620 N. 70th Way, Tuesday. According to officials, the cause of the gas leak was due to crews grinding a stump when they hit a gas line.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Miami-Dade Police officer arrested after shooting while intoxicated

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested over the weekend after he discharged his weapon twice while he was allegedly under the influence. The incident occurred outside of the officer’s Sunrise home Saturday night, following an argument with his wife. Officials say Thomas De...
SUNRISE, FL

