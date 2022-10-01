Read full article on original website
Flick Shagwell
3d ago
All the higher ups will be worthless retreads from the department they left. Anyone hired for basic road patrol will be mainly comprised of other agency's rejections. Mark my words.
3
Former Somerset Parkland Academy Principal Criminally Charged in Guns Case
The former principal of Somerset Parkland Academy has been charged with multiple crimes in the guns scandal that roiled the school earlier this year. Geyler Castro, who administrators reassigned from her position in August, illegally brought two guns and ammunition magazines into the school on June 2, then lied to investigators about the crime, court records allege.
Click10.com
Deputies detain 2 men in connection to possible Lauderdale Lakes armed robbery
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officers in Broward County surrounded a vehicle after stopping it following a possible armed robbery. Unmarked police vehicles were parked around a blue sedan just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. regarding a possible armed robbery that...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Phone Scammers impersonating Broward County Sheriffs Identified
A well-documented phone scam has resurfaced in Broward County, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is notifying residents of suspects who were identified after a rash of calls involving this scam occurred in Broward County in early September. The scam involved callers impersonating actual BSO deputies, requesting money, and threatening arrest for “active” warrants that didn’t exist if the money wasn’t paid.
NBC Miami
WATCH VIDEO: Police Chase Through Broward Ends With 2 in Custody
At least two people are in custody Tuesday after a police chase through the streets of Broward County, authorities said. A 911 call for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of NW 24th Court in Lauderdale Lakes came in after 12:30 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
WSVN-TV
BSO stop 2 suspects near Fort Lauderdale accused of armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody who are accused of being involved in an armed robbery. According to deputies, they received a call about an armed robbery along the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court near Lauderdale Lakes, just after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Palm Beach County deputy shot while serving search warrant at home
A Palm Beach County deputy was shot Monday afternoon while serving a search warrant at a home near West Palm Beach, authorities said.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Police Department need help locating missing girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department needs help finding Sophia Morota. She is approximately five feet and two inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Morota has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer Arrested in Sunrise After Discharging Gun in Public
A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested in Sunrise Saturday after a domestic dispute led to him shooting a gun outside his home while intoxicated, authorities said. Thomas De Jesus Cedre, 40, was taken into custody Saturday by the Sunrise Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine and discharging a firearm in public.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...
cw34.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Click10.com
Deputy attacked by pit bull, shot by fellow deputy after bullet passes through dog
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Palm Beach County deputy accidentally shot and wounded another deputy who was being attacked by a pit bull Monday, officials said. In a tweet, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened as the deputies were assisting West Palm Beach police in serving a search warrant at a home.
Click10.com
MDCPS: Student arrested after bringing weapon to Doral school
DORAL, Fla. – A student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to the Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center in Doral. The school is located at 5950 NW 114th Ave. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, school administrators were notified Monday about the possible weapon through its “See Something, Say Something” program.
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
WSVN-TV
Broward County wants to hire poll workers for upcoming election
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is looking to hire poll workers for the Nov. 8 elections. You must be a registered voter in Broward, fill out an application and attend a four-hour training session. If you’re interested, call the Broward County Election Day Operations information line at 954-459-9911.
cw34.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
WSVN-TV
Fire rescue responds to gas leak in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a gas leak. The leak happened in the area of 620 N. 70th Way, Tuesday. According to officials, the cause of the gas leak was due to crews grinding a stump when they hit a gas line.
850wftl.com
Miami-Dade Police officer arrested after shooting while intoxicated
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested over the weekend after he discharged his weapon twice while he was allegedly under the influence. The incident occurred outside of the officer’s Sunrise home Saturday night, following an argument with his wife. Officials say Thomas De...
WSVN-TV
Couple claims video footage doesn’t show everything before fight in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple, who were arrested and accused of battery and robbery, claimed they were the real victims and were simply defending themselves. They said there’s more to the story than what police saw on video footage. Police body cam footage from the Miami Beach...
