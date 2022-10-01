ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Comments / 0

Related
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job

Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Washington driver cited for crash

PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms

A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
NEWStalk 870

Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper

(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car v semi crash blocks traffic on US 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE. 10-5-22. 5:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol US 17 reopened for traffic shortly after 8 p.m. A car versus semi collision is blocking traffic around Highway 17 and Hendricks Road, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Commander Monty Huber. The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 4.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

Injured WSP trooper escorted home to continue recovery

Walla Walla, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is returning home to continue his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds sustained on Sept. 22, 2022. Trooper Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the incident, but found...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Welcome Back#Trooper Atkinson
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murder suspect referred for competency evaluation

WALLA WALLA – David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He was arrested last month and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla. On the morning of Sept. 19, Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on Interstate 84 – Union County

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a...
UNION COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
yaktrinews.com

Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
KENNEWICK, WA
105.5 The Fan

Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon

LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
BOISE, ID
police1.com

Video: Shootout between felon and officer ends after 2-hour standoff

KENNEWICK, Washington — A new video shows the tense gun battle between a Kennewick police officer and a wanted felon in an apartment complex. Kennewick police released body camera footage from Officer Avery Smith as she bailed out of her car and exchanged bullets with the Anthony Martinez-Mata at the Clearwater Bay Apartments at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 13.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged trooper shooting suspect enters plea

WALLA WALLA – A man accused of ambushing and shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 entered a not guilty Monday. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was arraigned in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He has been formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, threats to bomb or injure property, and harassment. The first three charges carry a firearm possession enhancement. All five charges are felonies.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County

On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy