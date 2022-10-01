Read full article on original website
Related
Trooper who was shot gets hero’s welcome in return to Walla Walla
Officers helped evict the suspect from his apartment earlier on the day of the shooting.
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Washington driver cited for crash
PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms
A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs. The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper
(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
nbcrightnow.com
Car v semi crash blocks traffic on US 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE. 10-5-22. 5:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Patrol US 17 reopened for traffic shortly after 8 p.m. A car versus semi collision is blocking traffic around Highway 17 and Hendricks Road, according to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Commander Monty Huber. The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 4.
wa.gov
Injured WSP trooper escorted home to continue recovery
Walla Walla, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. is returning home to continue his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds sustained on Sept. 22, 2022. Trooper Atkinson, a five-year veteran of the WSP, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the incident, but found...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
WALLA WALLA – David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He was arrested last month and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla. On the morning of Sept. 19, Walla...
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal Crash on Interstate 84 – Union County
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon State Police) On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 12:09 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 270, south of La Grande. Preliminary investigation revealed westbound white Ford F350 pulling a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yaktrinews.com
Water line break affects 20 homes in Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday afternoon, City of Kennewick Public Works Crews worked to restore water after a water line break off of 46th avenue near Ledbetter Street. Evidence of water rushing down the street could be seen on the road, sidewalks and residents’ front yards; rocks and gravel had been moved into peoples’ lawns and driveways as a result of the line break. Some homes already had restoration crews, parked out front with equipment to mitigate the effects of water leaking into their houses.
Boise Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Oregon
LA GRANDE, Oregon (KLIX)-Three people from Idaho were involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, where one was killed, on Interstate 84 just south of La Grand, Oregon. According to Oregon State Police (OSP), 61-year-old Craig Wickham of Boise was killed when he drove off the roadway in a Ford F350 pulling a 16-foot cargo trailer. His passengers 59-year-old Timothy Yates of Nampa and 54-year-old Leanne Huggins of Challis, were taken to area hospitals. OSP said fatigue, an overloaded vehicle, and seat belt use are considered part of the investigation. The Union County Sheriff's Office, La Grande Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Life Flight assisted with the crash. Westbound I-84 was blocked for about an hour.
police1.com
Video: Shootout between felon and officer ends after 2-hour standoff
KENNEWICK, Washington — A new video shows the tense gun battle between a Kennewick police officer and a wanted felon in an apartment complex. Kennewick police released body camera footage from Officer Avery Smith as she bailed out of her car and exchanged bullets with the Anthony Martinez-Mata at the Clearwater Bay Apartments at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 13.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspicious fire burns two commercial structures, vehicles in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 1109 North 12th Avenue at 4 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, two large commercial structures as well as multiple vehicles outside of the property were fully involved. Firefighters had the fire under control at...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged trooper shooting suspect enters plea
WALLA WALLA – A man accused of ambushing and shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 entered a not guilty Monday. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was arraigned in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He has been formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, threats to bomb or injure property, and harassment. The first three charges carry a firearm possession enhancement. All five charges are felonies.
Man caught on camera, seen spray painting Franklin County Commissioner’s sign
PASCO, Wash. — Stephen Bauman and his family were driving through Pasco on Sunday, late afternoon, when he spotted someone spray painting Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier’s sign. “Been getting vandalized a lot over the last I don’t know — over a month or so,” Bauman, who owns...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP: Pendleton motorcyclist killed in Jackson County
On Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 5:32 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 234 near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F150, operated by Richard Dionne, 65, of Rogue River, pulled out onto Highway 234 from Old Sam’s Valley Road and collided with two westbound motorcycles. Dustin Small, 36, of Pendleton was operating a Harley Davidson and Matthew Small, 32, of Gresham was operating a Honda. Intoxication is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
Commercial building and vehicle fires in Walla Walla deemed suspicious
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters and medics from across the region converged at a commercial building near the intersection of N 12th Ave & W Rees Ave where a suspicious fire consumed the structure and surrounding cars. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, the initial reports of a...
Comments / 0