Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Tacoma street racing organizers face dozens of charges

TACOMA, Wash — KOMO News has been covering the ongoing and dangerous problem of street racing for months. Police say street racing has been a big problem on Tacoma streets, with a surge starting in 2021. Now, Tacoma Police say four men accused of organizing street races in Tacoma...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Two men shot while pumping gas Monday night in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station Monday night. Police said Tuesday it does not appear to be a random shooting. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
PUYALLUP, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

Inquest Jury: Federal Way officers were 'justified' in 2017 shooting death of Robert Lightfeather

KING COUNTY, Wash. - An inquest jury found on Friday that the two Federal Way police officers who shot and killed a man back in 2017 were justified in their actions. In Oct. 2017, 33-year-old Robert Lightfeather was shot and killed by Federal Way Police. During the investigation, officials said Lightfeather pointed a gun at two men outside the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South. Detectives said that once officers arrived to the scene, Lightfeather aimed his gun at them, and he was shot multiple times.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
KING COUNTY, WA
wa.gov

WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5

King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
KING COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
q13fox.com

Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
KOMO News

3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
SPANAWAY, WA

