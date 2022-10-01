Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Tacoma street racing organizers face dozens of charges
TACOMA, Wash — KOMO News has been covering the ongoing and dangerous problem of street racing for months. Police say street racing has been a big problem on Tacoma streets, with a surge starting in 2021. Now, Tacoma Police say four men accused of organizing street races in Tacoma...
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
KOMO News
Two men shot while pumping gas Monday night in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station Monday night. Police said Tuesday it does not appear to be a random shooting. Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Rainier Ave. North just before 9...
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
q13fox.com
Inquest Jury: Federal Way officers were 'justified' in 2017 shooting death of Robert Lightfeather
KING COUNTY, Wash. - An inquest jury found on Friday that the two Federal Way police officers who shot and killed a man back in 2017 were justified in their actions. In Oct. 2017, 33-year-old Robert Lightfeather was shot and killed by Federal Way Police. During the investigation, officials said Lightfeather pointed a gun at two men outside the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South. Detectives said that once officers arrived to the scene, Lightfeather aimed his gun at them, and he was shot multiple times.
q13fox.com
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | No serious injuries as scooter rider reportedly slashes tires and driver in E Olive Way road rage incident
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Scooter rider slashing: Police say the victim in a stabbing near the Crescent Lounge Saturday night...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in the 1400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The officials are yet to reveal the identity of the injured victim. No additional information regarding the crash was provided. The police are...
One critically injured after collision with train in Kent
A person was critically injured after a collision with a train on Sunday in Kent. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, medics with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train. According to the Seattle Times, there was one person...
wa.gov
WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Shooting Along I-5
King County: Just after 6:30 am this morning, September 30, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver that reported they heard four gunshots in the area of SB I-5 Express lanes just north of the Ship Canal Bridge. The caller also advised that they observed an individual that appeared as if they were struck by gunfire.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
KOMO News
Community members shaken following shooting in University District that injured 4 students
SEATTLE — Some University of Washington (UW) students are shaken following a violent weekend in the University District, including a shooting on Friday that led a driver to flee, hitting and killing a pedestrian. In a separate incident around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Seattle police said a bar fight erupted into shots fired, and UW confirmed four students were injured.
KOMO News
SR 20 fully blocked in Oak Harbor Tuesday night for fatal collision
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Washington State Patrol said both directions of SR 20 in Oak Harbor are blocked Tuesday night while troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a car. The collision happened on SR 20 near SW 6th Ave in Oak Harbor around 9:30 p.m. All...
q13fox.com
Seattle shootings: 4 injured in U-District shooting were UW students
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle 'a lot better' as King Co. Prosecutor's Office files more cases
For months, a problematic stretch of 3rd Avenue in downtown Seattle has been plagued with open-air drug dealing. Now, dozens are facing consequences after the King County Prosecutor’s Office said it's the results of more prosecutions and cases being investigated by Seattle police. It’s much quieter on 3rd Avenue...
KOMO News
Re-trial underway for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen got underway Monday afternoon in a Pierce County courtroom. Allen was initially convicted of four counts of aggravated murder for his role as the getaway driver in the November 2009 shooting deaths of four Lakewood Police officers: Sgt. Mark Renninger and Officers Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronald Owens.
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Dangerous driver gets 70 months behind bars for vehicular assault
They don’t always make the headlines, but every Friday in King County Court, those convicted of crimes hear their sentence. KIRO Newsradio brings you the story each week during ‘Crime and Punishment.’. Last week’s sentences included an encampment arsonist, a dangerous driver who nearly killed a family, and...
KOMO News
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
KOMO News
3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
