KING COUNTY, Wash. - An inquest jury found on Friday that the two Federal Way police officers who shot and killed a man back in 2017 were justified in their actions. In Oct. 2017, 33-year-old Robert Lightfeather was shot and killed by Federal Way Police. During the investigation, officials said Lightfeather pointed a gun at two men outside the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South. Detectives said that once officers arrived to the scene, Lightfeather aimed his gun at them, and he was shot multiple times.

