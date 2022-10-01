Read full article on original website
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Warriors Waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams
The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams, it was announced today. McClung recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors’ 104-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday Night in Tokyo, Japan. He originally signed with the club as a free agent on July 20.
Griffin 'Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Sign with Celtics
BOSTON – Blake Griffin’s free-agency decision went down to the wire, but he discovered that it was ultimately an easy choice to make. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA big man found himself leaning toward a basketball city which has always intrigued him, and an organization with which he envisions winning a championship.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Sixers
The Wine & Gold tip off their preseason schedule on Wednesday night, traveling to the City of Brotherly Love for a matchup with the Sixers. While the Sixers already have one preseason contest in the books – a 127-108 victory over the Nets on Monday night – tonight’s battle marks the new-look Cavaliers 2022-23 debut.
Pacers Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Details
Bally Sports Indiana returns to Televise 82 Regular-Season and Two Preseason Games. New streaming option for Pacers telecasts, Bally Sports+, is now available. Unique Pacers+ Ticket Plan Available Now Includes Six-Month Subscripiton to Bally Sports+. All Games to Air on Indiana Pacers Radio Network Starting Tonight at Charlotte. INDIANAPOLIS –...
Will the Magic Rank High in the NBA This Season in 3-Pointers Attempted?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single game is 58, set on the last day of the 2021-22 regular season against the Miami Heat. They took more than 50 3-pointers three times last season, in fact – something they had never done in franchise history before.
WJYD 107.1 FM Joins Cleveland Cavaliers AudioVerse as Columbus Affiliate for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND, OH—The NBA Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an agreement with radio station WJYD 107.1 FM, owned by Urban One, to become the new Cavaliers AudioVerse affiliate in Columbus, Ohio beginning in the 2022-23 season. Known as JOY 107.1, the inspirational format WJYD becomes the 31st station in the Cavaliers AudioVerse that will broadcast all 82 regular season games, four preseason games and all potential NBA playoff games live.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 4, 2022
It’s time to get back on the hardwood and face another NBA opponent, as New Orleans plays at Chicago in its preseason opener. There will be national TV coverage (TNT) and local radio coverage on the Pelicans Radio Network. Tip-off is just after 8:30 p.m. Central from the United Center.
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram looking forward to seeing NOLA lineup versatility
Brandon Ingram has already envisioned some of the possibilities and permutations in terms of what New Orleans can do lineup-wise, based on its talent and personnel. The 2020 All-Star forward, who is coming off a superb, breakthrough performance in his NBA playoff debut, is excited to see them on the court.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum questionable for Tuesday at Chicago
The New Orleans Pelicans are greatly anticipating the first opportunity to see the high-scoring trio of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson play together, but it might not occur in Tuesday’s preseason opener. Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and McCollum (right ankle soreness) were both listed as questionable on Monday’s official injury report.
Coup's Takeaways: Spoelstra Takes Look At Lineup Possibilities As HEAT Top The HEAT In Red, White and Pink Scrimmage
1. The HEAT ostensibly have two open spots in their starting group, so it’s official Lineup Watch Season until we get to the games that count. It’s always a little difficult to tell in the annual Red, White and Pink game because the two “teams” essentially make trades on the fly – scores are reset at the end of every quarter – but perhaps the most notable thing that happened all night is that the openers for the red side was Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. There’s plenty of logic behind that group – you all know what Herro can do, though perhaps not that he was one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league last year, and Martin has an improved shot with the flexibility to defend most of the premier offensive creators in the league – so if we start seeing it regularly in the early portions of preseason it might be time to call it the favorite for opening night.
Goran Dragić ready to make his Bulls debut
So what is it about left handers in basketball? Everyone knows they’re going left. And they still get past the defense going left. If you’ve seen Manu Ginóbili, you know what I mean. Or Goran Dragić. Yes, the Bulls have got one, and a good one.
2022-23 Season Preview: Charlotte Hornets
James Borrego led Charlotte to 10-win improvements in three consecutive seasons, and the team’s arrow appeared to be pointing up when the young Hornets fell to Atlanta in the Play-In Tournament. Last season marked the second consecutive campaign that Charlotte lost its first Play-In game as the 10th seed. So, general manager Mitch Kupchak made the decision “to go to another voice,” he said, that would accelerate the development of a young squad with what appears to be a bright future. Kupchak hoped to add “another coach to bring us hopefully the same kind of improvement that coach Borrego gave us the first three years.”
Joel Meyers on open practice, Pelicans preseason | Pelicans Podcast
Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk to New Orleans Pelicans TV play by play announcer, Mr. Joel Meyers on the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Entering his tenth season with the team, Joel has plenty to discuss as we gear up for the 2022-2023 season. Joel talks about the Pelicans open practice with the fans, the excitement in the city surrounding the upcoming season, what he’ll be looking for in the preseason games, and talks food as only Joel can.
2022-23 Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are a weird team in more ways than one. Nine of their 14 players on guaranteed contracts are 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9. They had some success last season with lineups that didn’t include anybody shorter than that, but when they were healthy, they started 6-foot-8 Pascal Siakam at the five. Kia Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes is part of that mid-sized group and it’s not clear what position he plays.
Evan Mobley Status Update
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will miss Wednesday night's game at Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain and will remain out approximately 1-2 weeks. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Mobley will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Wizards forward Corey Kispert (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
The Washington Wizards will open the season without forward Corey Kispert after the team announced he suffered a left ankle injury. Kispert will miss roughly 4-6 weeks after sustaining the injury in Sunday’s preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. A key rotation player for the Wizards in 2021-22,...
"A Tale Of Two Halves" | Utah Falls In Preseason Opener
The Will Hardy era is off and running. Despite a very solid showing in the first half, Utah's inexperience with one another played a factor against the cohesive Raptors as the Jazz fell 114-82 on Sunday evening in Edmonton, Alberta. "I think there was some good to take away," Hardy...
New Orleans Pelicans announce radio agreement with iHeartRadio New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans and iHeartMedia New Orleans announced today that they have signed a multi-year deal to broadcast all Pelicans games live on WRNO 99.5 FM beginning with the upcoming 2022-23 season. The radio broadcast team features play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, who begins his fourth season with the Pelicans,...
Newcomers Ivey, Duren, Bogdanovic give Pistons a glimpse of what’s next
Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the preseason opener. THAT’S A START – Dwane Casey probably didn’t get everything he wanted out of the preseason opener, but he got enough on a few different levels. The 22 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and leaky transition defense – typical stuff a week into training camp – will serve as useful teaching points in the short term. In the long term, the story of Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks, though, might well be the impact of a few newcomers. Rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June’s draft, showed off the dynamic speed as advertised but also the passing skills, not as well known, that have caught Casey’s attention already. Ivey finished with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting in 22 minutes. He hit his only 3-point attempt, a pull-up in transition, and made several strong passes to open shooters off of penetration. He blew by R.J. Barrett for a layup and picked Barrett’s pocket to score a breakaway dunk. He finished with four rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, a sublime trade acquisition by GM Troy Weaver late in the off-season, hit 3 of 3 from the 3-point line in an 11-point first half, giving the Ivey-Cade Cunningham the space to operate that eventually figures to reap huge dividends for the Pistons. The Knicks are a largely intact veteran team that added Jalen Brunson as a big-ticket free agent and that was reflected in their much more notable cohesion than the youthful Pistons. The Knicks opened the second half with a 13-2 run to take a 12-point lead to 23 and weren’t threatened after that. Dwane Casey started with Cade Cunningham, Stewart and Saddiq Bey in addition to Ivey and Bogdanovic.
