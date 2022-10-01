Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 117-96 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the preseason opener. THAT’S A START – Dwane Casey probably didn’t get everything he wanted out of the preseason opener, but he got enough on a few different levels. The 22 turnovers, 13 in the first half, and leaky transition defense – typical stuff a week into training camp – will serve as useful teaching points in the short term. In the long term, the story of Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks, though, might well be the impact of a few newcomers. Rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth pick in June’s draft, showed off the dynamic speed as advertised but also the passing skills, not as well known, that have caught Casey’s attention already. Ivey finished with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting in 22 minutes. He hit his only 3-point attempt, a pull-up in transition, and made several strong passes to open shooters off of penetration. He blew by R.J. Barrett for a layup and picked Barrett’s pocket to score a breakaway dunk. He finished with four rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers. Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, a sublime trade acquisition by GM Troy Weaver late in the off-season, hit 3 of 3 from the 3-point line in an 11-point first half, giving the Ivey-Cade Cunningham the space to operate that eventually figures to reap huge dividends for the Pistons. The Knicks are a largely intact veteran team that added Jalen Brunson as a big-ticket free agent and that was reflected in their much more notable cohesion than the youthful Pistons. The Knicks opened the second half with a 13-2 run to take a 12-point lead to 23 and weren’t threatened after that. Dwane Casey started with Cade Cunningham, Stewart and Saddiq Bey in addition to Ivey and Bogdanovic.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO