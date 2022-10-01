Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Clear Brian Robinson Jr. to Return to Practice
View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders have officially announced that running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated to return to practice this week. Robinson, who was shot twice on Aug. 28 in a suspected armed robbery attempt, could very well make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Titans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers improved to a record of 2-2 and will go on another road trip in Week 5 as they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. Injuries have surrounded the Chargers early on this season, but the health of some players are improving. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) played last week and came out of the game positive without any additional setbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Need Run Game, Secondary to Close Out Close Games
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could easily be 4-0 if they were better at closing out games. However, they blew double-digit leads in the second half in home losses to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Baltimore had won 61 straight games under coach John Harbaugh when they...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots vs. Packers: Hoyer Out, Zappe In After Veteran QB Suffers Head Injury
The interesting times for New England Patriots cornerbacks appear to be continuing on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Sainristil Doesn’t Make The Same Mistake Twice
Five weeks into the 2022 season, it's safe to say that Mike Sainristil's switch from offense to defense is going well. Really well, in fact. Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how the senior defensive back and his transition from offense to defense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3
Cal Quantrill's record at home has gone from oddity to rarity. Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 4
The 49ers defense limited the defending champion Rams to just three field goals to give their team a 24-9 victory. Here are the five takeaways from Monday night's wi. 1. The Curse continues for the Rams. Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in the history of the NFL to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez
Andres Gimenez has been a magnet this season. He keeps getting hit by pitches and even with the regular season wrapping down this trend continues. He set a new franchise record this season with the most HBP by a Cleveland player and he just keeps adding to it. In the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rookie WR Khalil Shakir ‘Steps Up’ as Buffalo Deals With Injuries
It's clear that some modern Buffalo Bills have already immortalized themselves in gameday conversations in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium for years to come. For example, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, Gabriel Davis, and more have likely already endeared themselves to future generations. Time will tell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: ‘Draw the Line!’
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
Comments / 0