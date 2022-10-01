ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’

While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)

On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE
Daily Mail

Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black

Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’

There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”

Michael Bisping has a theory on Conor McGregor’s bizarre behavior. McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, but he comes across as unhinged more often than not with his tweet and delete sprees on social media. Recently, McGregor has taken aim at Bisping, who competed at light heavyweight and middleweight in his pro MMA career and has been retired since 2018.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
MMA Fighting

Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’

Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)

Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Octagon
MMAmania.com

Oddsmakers have Bo Nickal as smaller underdog than Nate Diaz in potential future Khamzat Chimaev clash

Khamzat Chimaev versus Bo Nickal is already starting to feel like an inevitable match up. Nickal — the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster member — has made it clear that he believes he’s ready for Chimaev as soon as possible despite only having three professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. The Middleweight uber-prospect will make his debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett on Dec. 10, 2022 (details here), but oddsmakers have already provided a line for a hypothetical meeting with “Borz.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

Shredded! Twitter reacts to viral photo of bio-jacked Dana White flaunting six-pack abs — ‘Scam’

UFC President Dana White recently turned his Instagram account into an infomercial for 10X Health System, founded by fitness flavor of the month Gary Brecka. The “professional human biologist, entrepreneur, and Founder of Streamline Medical Group” (according to his LinkedIn page) previously used his “Personalized Precision Wellness” (some might say “witchcraft”) to predict White would be dead in roughly 10 years.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’

Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy