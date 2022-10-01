Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
WRONG! Doctors horrified by ‘violent’ attempts to fix Aaron Pico’s dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his Jeremy Kennedy fight, losing by way of medical TKO at the Bellator 286 MMA event last weekend in Long Beach, Calif., snapping a six-fight win streak in the process. Coach Brandon Gibson tried to keep Pico...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
MMAmania.com
Four-division boxing champ Adrien Broner calls out Nate Diaz: ‘Let’s get it!’
While Nate Diaz certainly has the attention of the freak show faction in boxing, he now has an offer to fight from a legit name in Adrien Broner. While Broner’s best days are behind him, he has amassed a 34-4-1 professional boxing record over 14 years and has held multiple championship belts in four different weight classes. Given this would be Diaz’s first official foray into boxing, Broner’s recent 1-2-1 record over the past five years could be seen as a plus. He also weighed in at 146 pounds for his last fight, giving the 170-pound Nate a significant size advantage.
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE・
Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black
Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA・
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley declares Conor McGregor the G.O.A.T. and ‘there’s not even anyone that close’
There’s no denying Conor McGregor’s impact on mixed martial arts (MMA). Bursting onto the scene in April 2013, “The Notorious” ignited an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run that got off to the races unlike any other before it. McGregor’s rise to superstardom inspired several of today’s up-and-coming talents. Amongst the current crop doing work in their division is “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who feels McGregor’s importance can’t be understated.
Michael Bisping believes loneliness could be to blame for Conor McGregor’s recent actions: “The level of fame that he reached his astronomical and its very, very rare”
Michael Bisping has a theory on Conor McGregor’s bizarre behavior. McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA, but he comes across as unhinged more often than not with his tweet and delete sprees on social media. Recently, McGregor has taken aim at Bisping, who competed at light heavyweight and middleweight in his pro MMA career and has been retired since 2018.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMAmania.com
Sterling: TJ Dillashaw employed ‘some type of doctor or little microdosing’ to use PEDs for UFC 280
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his next 135-pound title defense against former division kingpin TJ Dillashaw in the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. And Sterling is already making his...
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Chael Sonnen shares the “strong leading candidate” for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut
Chael Sonnen is sharing the ‘strong leading candidate’ for Jake Paul’s mixed martial arts debut. Jake Paul has apparently announced his move to MMA, and Chael Sonnen is weighing in on exactly who he should fight. Paul has a successful boxing career, 5-0, knocking out every man...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Bo Nickal talks UFC debut, ‘If I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire’
It takes a lifetime of hard work and wrestling accomplishment to become an overnight sensation, but Bo Nickal is taking the MMA world by storm. Two effortless finish wins on “Contenders Series” have fans very excited about the Middleweight’s championship potential, but some have cautioned that too quick a rise could backfire.
MMAmania.com
Oddsmakers have Bo Nickal as smaller underdog than Nate Diaz in potential future Khamzat Chimaev clash
Khamzat Chimaev versus Bo Nickal is already starting to feel like an inevitable match up. Nickal — the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster member — has made it clear that he believes he’s ready for Chimaev as soon as possible despite only having three professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fights. The Middleweight uber-prospect will make his debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett on Dec. 10, 2022 (details here), but oddsmakers have already provided a line for a hypothetical meeting with “Borz.”
MMAmania.com
Dieting Paddy Pimblett back in training camp for UFC return: ‘We’ve got a potential date’
Binge eater Paddy Pimblett is going on a diet. That’s the bad news, at least for him. The good news is “The Baddy” doesn’t have to go cold turkey (or eat cold turkey) right out of the gate because he still has several weeks before making his Octagon return.
MMAmania.com
Shredded! Twitter reacts to viral photo of bio-jacked Dana White flaunting six-pack abs — ‘Scam’
UFC President Dana White recently turned his Instagram account into an infomercial for 10X Health System, founded by fitness flavor of the month Gary Brecka. The “professional human biologist, entrepreneur, and Founder of Streamline Medical Group” (according to his LinkedIn page) previously used his “Personalized Precision Wellness” (some might say “witchcraft”) to predict White would be dead in roughly 10 years.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 61 results: Matches to make for ‘Dern vs. Yan’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 61 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a headlining bout that saw Yan Xiaonan defeat Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (highlights). In the co-headlining act, Randy Brown edged out Francisco Trinaldo after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC Vegas 62 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ on Oct. 15
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card) 145 lbs.: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Joanderson Brito. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our...
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
