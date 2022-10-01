Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers sat a few veterans in their preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering Joel Embiid and James Harden don't have much to prove, the Sixers gave them a night off after a week-long training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. On the other hand, Brooklyn didn't want to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Being Called Dr. J’s Favorite Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Kawhi Leonard and Dr. J have this mutual respect and admiration for each other, but have never have actually point blank told each other how much they admire one another. During the off-season, AllClippers had the exclusive chance to interview Dr. J where he said Kawhi Leonard was 'absolutely' his favorite player in the NBA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Delonte West Struggles Continue; Mavs Owner Mark Cuban: ‘Addition is Awful’
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are moving on to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but team owner Mark Cuban maintains a passionate interest in the welfare of a plater from the Mavs’ past. "It's a struggle for him," Cuban said of Delonte West, who has been the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers’ Offseason Moves Lit Fire Under Furkan Korkmaz
Considering the Philadelphia 76ers believed they were primed and ready for an NBA Finals run in 2021-2022 after the blockbuster trade to land James Harden, they ended the year on a low note after losing to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. Everybody on last year’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers open preseason in Charlotte
The Indiana Pacers open preseason play today against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets like to play fast and have a talented offense — they finished top-10 in both pace and offensive rating this past season — so this game will be a good opportunity for the Pacers to test their defense, which has been a focus during training camp.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc this Friday
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: What A Former League MVP Thinks Anthony Davis Must Do For LA To Return To Playoffs
2004 NBA MVP Kevin Garnett's closest current NBA doppelganger just might Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis. While Davis does have four All-Defensive Team accolades to his name, he is not the all-world defender a prime KG was with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, and has been running into injury issues much earlier in his career than the 6'11" Hall of Famer.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NLDS schedule: Here’s when the Atlanta Braves will play either the Cardinals or Phillies
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves advanced to the National League Division Series after they won their fifth straight NL East title on Tuesday. The Braves roared back in the second half of the season to take the division from their rivals the New York Mets. The division title and 101-60 record secured Atlanta the No. 2 seed and home field advantage.
How to Watch Phillies at Astros Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The final game of the MLB regular season is upon us. For the first time in over a decade, it won't be the Philadelphia Phillies last.
Comments / 0