LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Patriots vs. Packers: Hoyer Out, Zappe In After Veteran QB Suffers Head Injury
The interesting times for New England Patriots cornerbacks appear to be continuing on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With incumbent starter Mac Jones already on the sidelines as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Pats’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 14-year veteran Brian Hoyer got the start in his stead.
Commanders Clear Brian Robinson Jr. to Return to Practice
View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders have officially announced that running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated to return to practice this week. Robinson, who was shot twice on Aug. 28 in a suspected armed robbery attempt, could very well make his regular-season debut Sunday against the Titans.
Saints QBs, Injuries, Penalties Define Week 4 - By the Numbers
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) dropped their third consecutive contest on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1). The NFL's 2022 international series kickoff brought out the best in both teams and concluded with a thrilling fourth quarter. Both NFC foes traded blows, but a 61-yard field goal attempt from Saints kicker Wil Lutz "double-doinked" out as time expired, giving the Vikings the victory.
Ravens Need Run Game, Secondary to Close Out Close Games
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could easily be 4-0 if they were better at closing out games. However, they blew double-digit leads in the second half in home losses to the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Baltimore had won 61 straight games under coach John Harbaugh when they...
Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20
Nothing a last-minute bunch of drama couldn't fix. The Baltimore Ravens offense is easy to define ... but difficult to stop. The Buffalo Bills offense is supposed to be difficult to define ... and impossible to stop. But "impossible'' occurred for a while again on Sunday in what would eventually...
Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are off to a scorching hot 5-0 start after upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats at home in a 22-19 victory. The Rebels are 5-0 for the first time since 2014, they kept their home game win streak alive (11), and coach Lane Kiffin obtained his first top 10 victory with Ole Miss along the way. The third-year coach continues to add to his short but potent Ole Miss resume.
Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Responds to Being Benched for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The news was delivered to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in plain terms. When head coach Mike Tomlin told him that the team was making a change, he didn't have to say much. "He said 8's in at halftime," Trubisky said. "That's all he said" Trubisky had a bleak...
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 6: UCLA Football Continues Emergence
UCLA football (5-0) went from No. 6 to No. 3 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following its 40-32 win over Washington on Saturday. There was not a consensus on the Bruins' current standing relative to their conference foes, but each and every publisher moved them up after their upset victory against the Huskies at the Rose Bowl.
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
Tyreek Talks Tua, Teddy and Jets, but No Talking Trash
Tyreek Hill had plenty to say Monday afternoon when he met with the South Florida media, though there was one topic he didn't want to touch. Before we get to that, though, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver made it clear that as much as likes Tua Tagovailoa, he's not expecting a dip in his production with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback while Tua recovers from his concussion.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors
Coming off a dazzling all-around performance in a 48-45 shootout win against the Lions, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been awarded NFC Player of the Week honors for Week 4. Wheeling and dealing from the outset, Smith led Seattle to three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four...
Thunder Gameday: Mavs Come to Tulsa for Preseason Contest
It’s the preseason opener for the Dallas Mavericks, who will be in Tulsa today to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the BOK Center. Earlier this week, the Thunder looked great in their first game of the preseason in a win over the Denver Nuggets. While they’ll once again be shorthanded, the Mavericks will as well.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: ‘Draw the Line!’
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night to cap off another exciting week of football. But it was the unfortunate events at the beginning of Week 4 on Thursday Night Football that dominated headlines over the weekend. The Miami Dolphins were visiting the Cincinnati...
Cowboys Ex Randy Gregory OUT for Broncos With Knee Surgery
FRISCO - Tough break for a former Cowboy ... and at The Star, a bunch of good injury news to monitor .... OCT 4 GREGORY OUT The Denver Broncos are going to be without defensive end Randy Gregory, maybe for as long as six weeks, as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery.
