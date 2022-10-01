ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-10-01

 4 days ago
Morning Briefing

Last updated: Sat, 01 Oct 2022 12:10:47

Incident is 5% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire, located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, is currently 435 acres in size. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping with short crown runs. The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines are being put in place and contain percentage information will be updated when the lines are complete and holding. 

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

CK Drop
Kalama Fire MSH
Cowltiz District 5
Kalama Fire Map 09/22/22
Kalama Horse Camp Shelter
Skidder
Clearing operations
Fire Operations
Fire operations near the handline/hose lay areas
Kalama Fire Public meeting Sept. 12, 2022
Kalama Fire operations meeting

