thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray on pace to break concerning record

The Arizona Cardinals have been a middle-of-the-road team thus far this season, but there is one concerning stat for quarterback Kyler Murray that does not bode well for the team moving forward. Murray has thrown the ball 173 times through four games for the Cardinals, which averages out to a...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
