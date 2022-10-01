ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We Couldn't Prepare For It Because We Had No Idea What They Would Do' Jurgen Klopp Assesses Liverpool's Draw To Brighton & Hove Albion

By Owen Cummings
 4 days ago

Jurgen Klopp spoke after Liverpool's 3-3 draw to Brighton and talked about the uncertainty his team faced with their opposition.

Liverpool faced Brighton , in their first game since the departure of manager Graham Potter, with Italian Roberto De Zerbi taking charge of his first managerial Premier League game.

Jurgen Klopp was understandably deflated in his post-match interview and emphasised how he did not know how the southern team would set up.

Speaking following the disappointing result, the 55-year-old tried to make sense of the game: "Brighton set up in a really brave way - 3-4-3. The four midfield in a box - two [number] tens, two [number] sixes. We couldn't prepare for it because we had no idea what they would do but that's very often in football the case and then you have solutions for situations.

"But before we had the solutions we were 1-0 down and that changed the momentum extremely. They felt like they are flying and we felt okay, just this rubbish start again and that's what you could see but again we fought back, we fought back in the game and that's positive of course.

"It doesn't feel positive in the moment but it is and now we have to accept a point."

Liverpool face Rangers on Wednesday in the Champions League and will be looking for a reaction against the Scottish Premiership side.

LFCTransferRoom

