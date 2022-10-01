Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves around 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 4.0 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 3.1 0.6 0.8 1 NONE 05/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.3 5 NONE 06/05 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 3-4 NONE 06/06 PM 2.5 0.0 -0.4 2-3 NONE 07/06 AM 2.2 -0.3 -0.4 2 NONE
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The threat has ended.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/03 PM 5.5 1.8 1.5 8 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.9 5-6 NONE 05/04 PM 4.9 1.2 0.9 5 NONE 06/05 AM 4.1 0.4 0.6 4 NONE 06/05 PM 4.4 0.7 0.4 3 NONE
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Jersey...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in southern New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester. In southeast Pennsylvania...Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 145 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1035 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of moderate to heavy rain moving towards the area. Rainfall rates up to an inch per hour are possible. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Florence, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Woodbury, and Burlington. - This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 5...and near exit 6A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 344 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 337 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 22 and 49. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 15:12:00 Expires: 2022-10-05 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guam FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CHST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Central Guam. * WHEN...Until 430 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 308 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.4 inches of rain have fallen. - Heaviest rains are expected between Asan, Navy Base Guam, to Agat and along Cross Island Road. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its action stage of 17 feet. Additional information is available at: http://ahps2.wrh.noaa.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=fgz The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/. Target Area: Navajo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arizona Little Colorado near Winslow affecting Navajo County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Colorado near Winslow. * WHEN...Until 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Impacts for 17, 18 and 19 feet listed below. At 17.0 feet, Downstream, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 (near Bird Springs) will flood. The river will crest at route 71 approximately 18 hours after the river crests at Winslow. Minor lowland overflow on right bank at Winslow. At 18.0 feet, Flow above this level for approximately 6 hours or more may cause erosion to the levee and eventual leakage or failure. At 19.0 feet, Overflow on right bank. Water approaches Ames Acres and Bushman Acres on left bank in Winslow area. Erosion is likely on the levee on the left bank. Downstream, with approximately 18 hour lag time, the approaches to the bridge over the river on route 71 near Bird Springs will flood and evacuations of homes near the intersection of route 2 and route 71 are conducted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM MST Tuesday /8:00 PM MDT Tuesday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - The river levels are falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to below 17 feet by 1200 AM MST /100 AM MDT/ tonight. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on 02/16/2019. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm MST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Little Colorado Winslow 19.0 18.5 Tue 7 pm MST 12.7 12.4 12.3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 22:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Yampa River Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Upper Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood causing damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure in communities may be inundated. Significant erosion is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 5 to 8 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet. * WHERE...In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Kittson, Norman, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Kittson; Norman; West Marshall; West Polk WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-06 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northwestern Brooks Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Brooks Range. * WHEN...From 10 PM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift from south to southwest Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-07 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, with significant erosion along the coast. This will damage fish or hunting camps along the coast. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. In Kotzebue, flooding will occur in low lying areas near the lagoon, such as around the harbor, the teacher housing and along the runway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 4 to 6 feet above normal high tide line. The highest water levels are expected Friday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-06 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High surf expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur. Minor flooding of low lying areas is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 4 feet with surf running well above the normal high tide line.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Helena Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-05 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Helena Valley Reduced Visibilities this Morning An area of fog has develop within the Helena Valley this morning, generally along and east of the Interstate 15 corridor from Highway 12 to the North Hill. This area of fog was shallow in nature, and is expected to persist through 9am to 10am. Motorist should be prepared for reduced visibilities to around 1/2 mile from the Helena Airport north to Lake Helena. Slow down and use your low beam headlights when driving through fog.
weather.gov
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-06 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MDT THURSDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...East to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Comments / 0