Teton County, WY

CERT basic training offered in October

By News Team
 4 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management is holding a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Training over four days in October.

The training is free, lunch is provided each day and upon successful completion participants will receive a CERT disaster response kit and a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio.

CERT Basic Training gives participants the knowledge and skills to help themselves and to help others in the event of a catastrophic disaster or a smaller-scale emergency in their neighborhood or community. Any interested community member is invited to apply.

CERT Basic Training involves a mix of classroom lecture, discussion and hands-on activities. Topics covered include basic first aid, disaster psychology, fire safety and utility controls, light urban search and rescue operations and more. Upon successful completion of the four-day course, participants will receive a CERT preparedness kit and a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. They will also have the opportunity to join the Teton County Community Emergency Response Team. The Teton County CERT program provides continuing education, skills practice, team building activities, and opportunities for members to deploy to planned events and real-world emergencies in the county.

The training will be held on October 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. To apply, visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/cert or contact Anna Day, Teton County CERT Program Manager, at aday@tetoncountywy.gov or by calling 307-732-8590.

