Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
westernmassnews.com

Local Salvation Army teams joining hurricane relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, a local organization plans to send volunteers to assist in the relief efforts. On September 18, Hurricane Fiona touched down on the small island of Puerto Rico and left devastation in its path....
westernmassnews.com

Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the local community gathered together Sunday morning for the Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk. The event took place at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant in Springfield. Many local leaders were in attendance for Sunday’s race, including Springfield Mayor Domenic...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: increase in pumpkin prices

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’ve picked out your Halloween pumpkins already, you’ve probably noticed higher prices this year. Families all around western Mass. have begun pumpkin picking for Halloween, but many are seeing higher prices. “I’ve noticed about a $20 increase per bin of pumpkins,” said Andrew...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
westernmassnews.com

Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the final day of The Big E after millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event. Fairgoers told Western Mass News they come back each year looking for the traditional food and rides the fair is famous for, but one local said this year has been a little different than before.
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
westernmassnews.com

Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs. Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement. Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who...
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange

Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico...
