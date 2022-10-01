Read full article on original website
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
Town by Town: Polish and Italian flag raisings and Storywalk
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and members of the Polish-American community today raised the Polish flag in celebration of Polish American Heritage Month. The flag raising took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday morning in...
Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield. October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass. The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a...
Essential needs for the homeless in Springfield
22News learned how you can assure the success of this humanitarian effort.
Local Salvation Army teams joining hurricane relief efforts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of the destruction left behind by Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, a local organization plans to send volunteers to assist in the relief efforts. On September 18, Hurricane Fiona touched down on the small island of Puerto Rico and left devastation in its path....
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees reflect on dismissal of class-action lawsuit
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are feelings of disappointment after a judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit filed by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, tied to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of veterans. Approximately 80 veterans were killed in a COVID-19 outbreak at the...
Nathan Bill’s hosts Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Members of the local community gathered together Sunday morning for the Annual Thomas J. Sullivan 5k Remembrance Run and Walk. The event took place at Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant in Springfield. Many local leaders were in attendance for Sunday’s race, including Springfield Mayor Domenic...
“Church group” scam asking Ludlow residents to pray together
A worried resident has made the Ludlow Police Department aware of a scam phone call they got recently.
Getting Answers: increase in pumpkin prices
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you’ve picked out your Halloween pumpkins already, you’ve probably noticed higher prices this year. Families all around western Mass. have begun pumpkin picking for Halloween, but many are seeing higher prices. “I’ve noticed about a $20 increase per bin of pumpkins,” said Andrew...
Getting Answers: what’s being done to combat rising home heating oil costs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The cost of home heating oil has been on the rise throughout New England. Now, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is calling for lawmakers to act on his proposal for a home heating oil reserve fund. It would help people in the Bay State combat high prices.
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
Excited fairgoers flock to The Big E for the final time in 2022
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marked the final day of The Big E after millions of people made their way to western Mass. for the 17 day-long event. Fairgoers told Western Mass News they come back each year looking for the traditional food and rides the fair is famous for, but one local said this year has been a little different than before.
Two tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment kicked out of hotel, sleep in church amid confusion over stay
Nana Kwame had to remove his belongings at around midnight Monday night from the hotel where he’s been staying since his apartment building was condemned in July, he told MassLive. He and his mother, who also lived at 267 Mill St. in Worcester before its roof collapsed, spent the...
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Big E nears record-breaking crowd numbers on final day
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is coming to a close Sunday night, and this year’s attendance could hit record-setting highs. Sunday marks the final day of the 17-day long fair, which saw big crowds and even bigger excitement. Western Mass News spoke with many fairgoers who...
Getting Answers: global warming’s impact on floods and droughts in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers from a climatologist at UMass Amherst who is warning the public that global warming is leading to more floods and droughts in Massachusetts, adding that our infrastructure needs to adapt to withstand these weather extremes. That includes protecting something we...
Crews respond to 3-alarm house fire on Mechanic Street in Orange
