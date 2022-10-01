Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard made headlines recently with the decision to give his family’s $3 billion company, and its future profits, to the fight against climate change. In his words, “Earth is now the company’s only shareholder.” Climate policy advocates celebrated the decision. Each year, $100 million in company profits will go to the Holdfast Collective, a U.S. nonprofit working for climate action and policy advocacy. Its legal status as a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization allows it to directly lobby on U.S. climate policy. Patagonia has always been a pathbreaker. Since 1985, the outdoor clothing company has donated one per cent of...

