Read full article on original website
Related
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY
CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
nyfoundling.org
Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care
The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
Cooking classes available in the Bronx at teaching kitchen
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public. SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things […]
fox5ny.com
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Powerball winner defrauded by lawyer grabs $4M Armonk home
A Staten Island Powerball winner, one who struck a $245.6 million jackpot in 2018, has just shelled out $4 million for a home in Westchester — some $305,000 over its asking price — Gimme Shelter has learned. The buyer is Nandlall Mangal, a Guyanese-born carpenter, who bought a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County
Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Comments / 0