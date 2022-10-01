ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY

CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
nyfoundling.org

Press Release: Mayor Adams, Administration for Children’s Services Announce ‘College Choice’ Program to Help Cover Cost of College Expenses for Hundreds of Students in Foster Care

The New York Foundling is proud to be involved with ACS’s ‘College Choice’ program, which expands the vital academic, emotional, housing, and financial supports that our Fostering College Success Initiative provides for college students in foster care. MAYOR ADAMS, ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES ANNOUNCE ‘COLLEGE CHOICE’ PROGRAM...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
PIX11

Cooking classes available in the Bronx at teaching kitchen

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public.  SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side

NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Powerball winner defrauded by lawyer grabs $4M Armonk home

A Staten Island Powerball winner, one who struck a $245.6 million jackpot in 2018, has just shelled out $4 million for a home in Westchester — some $305,000 over its asking price — Gimme Shelter has learned. The buyer is Nandlall Mangal, a Guyanese-born carpenter, who bought a...
ARMONK, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County

Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
GREENWICH, CT

