Mamaroneck, NY

thehudsonindependent.com

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. Merchants, craftspeople and groups exhibiting within booths ranging along Beekman Avenue and...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
HuntingtonNow

Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons

Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Mamaroneck, NY
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue In White Plains, NY

CBRE announced today the sale of 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, a 323,431 sq. ft. office property in White Plains, New York. The CBRE Institutional Properties team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steve Bardsley, and Travis Langer, in conjunction with Patrick Arangio, Jack Howard, and Kurt Altvater of CBRE’s National Loan & Portfolio Sale Advisors, represented the seller and.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Commercial Observer

Nursing Home Investor Snatches Up Queens Senior Living Facility for $49M

A nursing home investor picked up the Castle Senior Living facility in Forest Hills, Queens, for $49.5 million, property records show. Avi Lustig, under the firm Waldron Street Owner, purchased the two-building senior living facility at 108-15 Horace Harding Expressway and 108-25 Horace Harding Expressway from Midway Company, Bayberry Capital Group and Hi-Tech Pharmacal in a deal that closed Sept. 13, according to property records made public Tuesday.
QUEENS, NY
NewsTimes

IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
DANBURY, CT
larchmontloop.com

Photography Now Prohibited at Larchmont Manor Park

As you may have seen on our Instagram feed recently, Larchmont Manor Park, arguably one of the most photographed and iconic locations in the Village, is not allowing any photography. This rule is posted on a small sign in the Park, ostensibly to prevent any commercial activity, such as movie...
LARCHMONT, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern to close its doors

A popular Rockland County restaurants is shutting its doors after almost 37 years. Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern says their last full day will be New Year’s Eve. Owner Marcello Russodivito says, “My goal was to retire when I was 50, but the market crash changed that plan. The goals was to retire in 2020, but COVID changed that plan! But now with an offer I can’t refuse, like The Godfather, I decided to take it.”
SUFFERN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland

Tickets on Sale Now for Westchester’s Winter Wonderland. It’s almost that time of year again! Yes, we’re talking about the holiday season. One of our favorite Westchester holiday events is back with Westchester’s Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru Holiday Light Extravaganza and tickets are on sale now. This...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

