NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’
The Minnesota Vikings may be atop the NFC North with a fancy 3-1 record, but the team has a “colossal problem,” according to NFL analyst Matt Lombardo. His concern stems from Minnesota’s offensive line, a longstanding bane for the team dating back a decade. The Vikings offensive...
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
WATCH: Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protestor who ran on field during MNF
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
