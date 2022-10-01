ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wichita Eagle

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Reverse Dunk in Japan

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had a successful 2-0 trip to Japan, defeating the Washington Wizards in both games the two teams faced off in. Steph Curry was dominant in that second game, scoring 17 points in just 17 first half minutes. While he did not play in the second half, Curry got the fans excited before the game even began, throwing down a reverse dunk off a bounce pass to himself:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers

After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
BROOKLYN, NY
Wichita Eagle

Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sixers’ Offseason Moves Lit Fire Under Furkan Korkmaz

Considering the Philadelphia 76ers believed they were primed and ready for an NBA Finals run in 2021-2022 after the blockbuster trade to land James Harden, they ended the year on a low note after losing to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. Everybody on last year’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role

Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City. OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season. This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers open preseason in Charlotte

The Indiana Pacers open preseason play today against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets like to play fast and have a talented offense — they finished top-10 in both pace and offensive rating this past season — so this game will be a good opportunity for the Pacers to test their defense, which has been a focus during training camp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First Game Back From Injury

View the original article to see embedded media. After missing over a year with an ACL injury, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his return to the court on Monday night in a pre-season victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. While he only played in the first half, Leonard was moving well, putting up 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 16 minutes.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?

Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
WASHINGTON, DC
#Celtics Showing Interest#The Stein Line#Blazers
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL

According to a report by the NFL Network, New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a sprained MCL in his knee. Golladay was injured midway through last week's game against the Chicago Bears with what was announced as a knee injury. He had taken part in 27 snaps and did not haul in his lone pass target before exiting.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field

After a few days of speculation and schedule watching, it's finally official. The Guardians will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 Wild Card Series. This first round will be a best-of-three-game series in which the entirety of it will be played at home at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Brad Lambert Proving Doubters Wrong With Dream Pre-Season

To start last season, many believed Finnish center Brad Lambert would be one of the few challengers to Shane Wright’s status as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL draft. While Wright was unseated by Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, Lambert was far from close to challenging for first overall.
NHL
Wichita Eagle

Phillies Phocus: Put the Champagne on Ice

The latest edition of Inside the Phillies' newsletter, Phillies Phocus, is here!. Click on the image below to view all of the latest news, analysis, and opinions about your Philadelphia Phillies. Subscribe and be on the lookout for Phillies Phocus at the conclusion of each series in your inbox!. Make...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

