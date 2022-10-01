Read full article on original website
Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play
The Texas Longhorns entered their Week 5 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers looking to get back on track after a stunning upset loss the week before to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Doing so, however, would not come easy as the Mountaineers' offense was averaging 490 yards of total...
Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown
The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
Commanders BREAKING: Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. Among 3 Roster Moves
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is one step closer to returning to the field and making his NFL debut. The team on Wednesday announced that Robinson has been designated to return to practice this week. The third-round pick from Alabama landed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List after...
Giants Activate Offensive Lineman Nick Gates from PUP
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, has been activated off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gates was the team's starting center until having his leg broken in a Week 2 game...
How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?
The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Falcons Coach Provides Update on Injured CB Isaiah Oliver; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons have finished the season's first four weeks with consecutive wins and hold a 2-2 record, good enough to be tied for first in the NFC South. However, the Falcons received tough injury news Monday as star running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks, becoming Atlanta's second ball carrier to be knocked out of commission after Damien Williams sustained a rib injury in the season opener.
Still Weathering Storm, Struggling Seahawks’ Defense Adapting to Life Without Jamal Adams
RENTON, Wash. - If there's a silver lining to the Seahawks likely losing Jamal Adams for the remainder of the 2022 season, the team has grown used to playing without him since he arrived via trade from the Jets. Dealing with numerous injuries, including playing through a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2020, he missed nine regular season games in his first two seasons with the organization.
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Was Week 4 a Blip or a Setback for Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence? Doug Pederson Weighs In
What do you call a game like the one Trevor Lawrence had against the Eagles in Sunday's 29-21 loss?. A blip? A setback? A perfect storm of bad football?. To head coach Doug Pederson, it is clear what he thinks -- and what the Jaguars hope -- it was. “Let’s...
Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Week 5: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 8:20 PM EST at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens are favored by 3.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: NBC Sunday Night Football / WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio:...
Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role
Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City. OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season. This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers open preseason in Charlotte
The Indiana Pacers open preseason play today against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets like to play fast and have a talented offense — they finished top-10 in both pace and offensive rating this past season — so this game will be a good opportunity for the Pacers to test their defense, which has been a focus during training camp.
