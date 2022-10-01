ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
The Spun

Giants Announced They've Signed Notable Linebacker

The New York Giants are trying to remake their linebacking corps on the fly and they added another name to the mix Monday. The Giants announced this evening they signed veteran A.J. Klein to the practice squad. Klein, a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013, has played in 134 career games with 80 starts.
NJ.com

With Brian Daboll, Giants finally have a coaching advantage again | Politi

Brian Daboll was drawing up plays on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium like your crazy uncle might at the annual family Thanksgiving game. All that was missing was a stick in his hand to draw in the dirt, and maybe a couple of rocks to move around as his players. Oh, and your grandma’s delicious apple pie, cooling on the windowsill.
Wichita Eagle

Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored

The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
WHIO Dayton

Are the New York Giants actually legit?

Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
Wichita Eagle

Giants Activate Offensive Lineman Nick Gates from PUP

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who a little over a year ago suffered a horrific-looking broken leg injury that required multiple surgeries, has been activated off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Gates was the team's starting center until having his leg broken in a Week 2 game...
Wichita Eagle

Six New York Giants Story Lines for Week 5

It's about to get real for the New York Giants this weekend. Thus far, the Giants have defeated the teams they were supposed to beat--the Carolinas and Chicagos of the world, both of whom currently have records of .500 or less. The Giants also managed to sneak by the Titans, who stand 2-2, but they fell to the Cowboys, who currently stand at 3-1.
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Jets set to face former teammate Sunday

The New York Jets will see a familiar face returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins will turn to Teddy Bridgewater this weekend to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa, who is still in the concussion protocol. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Bridgewater spent some time...
Wichita Eagle

Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field

After a few days of speculation and schedule watching, it's finally official. The Guardians will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 Wild Card Series. This first round will be a best-of-three-game series in which the entirety of it will be played at home at Progressive Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers

Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Joey Votto defends Yankees’ Aaron Judge in weird ballpark debate

Statistics can be used in baseball to paint a more cohesive picture of the events you’re witnessing. Why was an infielder’s first step to the left? Why was the batter ahead of the changeup? Why isn’t there a single defender on the left side of the infield? All can be explained using well-hewn probabilities.
BRONX, NY
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Wiggins 3-point Success Could Earn Him Bigger Role

Aaron Wiggins could solve a problem for Oklahoma City. OKC is in desperate need for a 3-point shooting threat. The Thunder were the worst 3-point shooting team in the league last season. This year the Thunder made an effort to fix those struggles. The hiring of shooting savant Chip Engelland...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

