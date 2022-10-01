Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Bellator 286 gains: What all 26 fighters weighed on fight night
In California, fighters have their weights checked on the day of their fights – not just when they have to hit their marks on the scale. In 2017, the California State Athletic Commission put a plan in place to try to cut back on excessive weight cutting. Within those rules was a cap on how much a fighter could gain from the official weigh-ins to the fight.
Wichita Eagle
42-year-old Guido Cannetti not ruling out UFC title run, wants test vs. ranked opponent
Guido Cannetti feels he’s hitting finally his stride at 42 years of age. The UFC bantamweight has never felt better and his recent form in the octagon is proof of that. Cannetti (10-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) fought this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 where he submitted 28-year-old Randy Costa in a little over a minute. On top of getting his hand raised, Cannetti also left the octagon with a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
UFC・
