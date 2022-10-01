ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Take a tour of the $23 million Hawaiian mansion for sale by golf legend Vijay Singh

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BldE_0iIEHVD900
  • Three-time golf major winner Vijay Singh is selling his Hawaiian mansion for $23 million.
  • The 9,500-square-foot house sits on over 51 acres and includes nearly a mile of oceanfront and a guest house. The primary room and suite alone cover 2,800 square feet.
  • Of course, the best selling point is the view.
  • The home is being sold by agent Kenneth Springer with Hawaii Life.
  • Take a tour of the property below.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million. The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space. Set...
ATLANTA, GA
Robb Report

Lil Wayne Is Selling His Waterfront Mansion in Miami Beach for $30 Million

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs. The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million. Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records. It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Hawaii Life#Hawaiian#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Oceanfront
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Golf Digest

Fred Couples: This is my key feel for an ‘effortless’ golf swing

Fred Couples turned 63 this week, but watching his silky tempo never gets old. As golfers, we might not be able to hit the same positions pros do, but no matter our move, we can—in theory at least—aspire to swing with the same tempo. Couples’ tempo has been...
GOLF
Golf.com

Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler teams with DJ Kygo and Puma Golf to release new Palm Tree Crew collection

Longtime Puma Golf ambassador Rickie Fowler has teamed up with world-renowned DJ Kygo and his apparel brand Palm Tree Crew to deliver a Summer-inspired collection. The idea behind this collaboration was to encourage every type of dreamer to feel closer to the feeling of achieving their goals in cool and comfortable gear. Kygo and Rickie Fowler perform on polar opposite stages, but the adrenaline of doing what you love in front of fans is similar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

615K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy