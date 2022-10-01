Take a tour of the $23 million Hawaiian mansion for sale by golf legend Vijay Singh

Lil Wayne is looking to make a milli or two by offloading his Florida digs.
The American rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has just put his epic waterfront estate in Miami Beach on the market with a price tag of $29.5 million.
Located in the small, tropical oasis of Allison Island, the stylish, contemporary mansion was built back in 2017. The Grammy winner, who describes himself as a “young money millionaire,” purchased the abode just one year later for $16.75 million, according to property records.
It appears to be worth eight figures, too. The half-acre parcel offers 110 feet of water...
Comments / 0