radioplusinfo.com
10-4-22 fire damages fdl home
Nobody was injured in a fire that caused significant damage to a Fond du Lac home. Shortly before 1pm Monday firefighters were called to a house fire at 248 North Brooke Street and arrived to find flames showing from the front of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the first floor of the home. Nobody was home at the time. A passerby noticed the fire and dialed 911. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from North Fond du Lac were called in to assist in firefighting efforts.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbl.com
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
nbc15.com
Man dies after car crashes into Town of Sun Prairie barn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old man is dead after he crashed a car into a Town of Sun Prairie barn on Sunday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the man was driving northbound on Prospector Lane in the Town of Sun Prairie at a high speed when the crash happened.
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
wearegreenbay.com
Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
UPMATTERS
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
wearegreenbay.com
One arrested following investigation in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One person in Kaukauna was arrested after an investigation by a task force involving investigators from multiple northeast Wisconsin counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about a recent investigation. The investigation is being led by the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM).
Kenosha man killed in rollover crash in Union Grove, sheriff's office says
A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan woman found
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman missing from Sheboygan County. Officials say Florence T. Kaiser left her home without her phone, ID or forms of payment. She was last seen on Highway O. Kaiser is described as 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, with blue...
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
