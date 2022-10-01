Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sent to Seattle's bench on Tuesday evening
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not starting in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Raleigh will rest at home after Curt Casali was named Seattle's catcher for Chris Flexen. Per Baseball Savant on 250 batted balls this season, Raleigh has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and a .322...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Judge rests, Luis Arraez will win AL batting title
Arraez will be formally crowned the batting champ by day's end.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Juan Soto left on San Diego's bench on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Soto will sit at home against his intrastate rivals after Brandon Dixon was shifted to right field, Josh Bell was chosen as Tuesday's designated hitter, Wil Myers was shifted to first base, and Jurickson Profar was aligned in left field.
numberfire.com
Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs Monday
The Chicago Cubs will start Yan Gomes at catcher for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will handle catching duties and bat eighth Monday while Willson Contreras takes the night off. Gomes has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 8.3 fantasy points against the Reds.
numberfire.com
Alex Verdugo starting for Red Sox Monday night
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Verdugo is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Verdugo for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Barnes will catch for left-hander Julio Urias on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Diaz will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 8.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel batting seventh on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Diego Castillo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. batting seventh on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 10.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
NFL・
Comments / 0