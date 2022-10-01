JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in first reported Hurricane Ian-related death in the Triangle, deputies say

Read full article on original website
cbs17
7 charges for Angier man accused of setting Wilson house on fire during standoff, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have filed charges against an Angier man accused of setting a Wilson house on fire during a standoff. The Wilson Police Department said Tuesday that Eric Leith Malloy, 38, faces seven total charges: first-degree arson, felony burning certain buildings, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and financial card theft.
cbs17
Shop closes after car crash in North Raleigh causes structural damage to building
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh business had structural damage after it was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside a vape shop in the 7800 block of Target Circle, which is an area of shops between Triangle Town Center mall and Target, Raleigh police said.
Pregnant woman among victims in North Carolina apartment shooting, 15 gunshots reported, 911 calls reveal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was among four people injured during a deadly shooting where up to 15 shots were fired nearly one week ago in Chapel Hill, according to 911 calls released Monday. The shooting that left one man dead was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at apartments in the 800 […]
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
cbs17
1 arrested after nearly 20-mile high-speed car chase into Durham, deputies say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies captured a man after a 17-mile high-speed car chase early Monday, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. The incident began just before 1:30 a.m. when a deputy saw a 2012 Nissan Altima driving at a “high rate of speed” in the 3000 block of Bruce Garner Road, a news release from deputies said.
cbs17
Child, teen among 3 facing charges after Southern Pines traffic stop turns up weed, AR-15
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A child and a teenager are among three people facing charges after a traffic stop in Southern Pines turned up nearly a third of a pound of marijuana and an AR-15 assault rifle. The Southern Pines Police Department said Tuesday that Kamarean Semaj Hancock,...
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
cbs17
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ Zebulon man after chase in Edgecombe County
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say they’re looking for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who led them on a chase after a crash Monday. An off-duty deputy witnessed the crash on Anaconda Road and Sunset Ave. Ext., according to reports. On their way to...
Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
Man found shot dead in car off 85 exit ramp in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of I-85 North and Hillandale Road. Durham police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call shortly after 12:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they...
cbs17
1 injured in Capital Blvd. school bus crash involving 3 vehicles in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van. Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no children were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.
Dive team called after driver appears to throw gun into lake
ZEBULON, N.C. — A large investigation unfolded Monday evening in Franklin County after officials said a driver appeared to throw a gun out a car window and into a lake. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. along on U.S. Highway 64 near Zebulon. Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's...
cbs17
Police identify 18-year-old killed in daytime Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s deadly Durham shooting. Officers say 18-year-old Quaron Zaffa, of Durham, was shot around 3:30 p.m. on Danube Lane near Lillington Drive. Zaffa and a woman, who had also been shot, were taken to...
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly shooting along I-85 off-ramp at Hillandale Road
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: Slain Durham man worked as ‘violence interrupter’ for Bull City United, friend says. Police say the shooting happened off the ramp of Interstate 85 North and Hillandale Road. Officers...
WRAL
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
