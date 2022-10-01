Kansas football (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) will look to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and keep its perfect record alive on Saturday when TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), comes to town. It will be a ranked contest between the two teams, as KU enters the game as the No. 19-ranked team in the AP Poll and TCU enters the game as the No. 17-ranked team in the poll. In this game last season, TCU won in a 31-28 thriller in Fort Worth. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Lawrence to highlight the KU community and game.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO