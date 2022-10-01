ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave

ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
On3.com

ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
Chris Fowler
Kirk Herbstreit
Lee Corso
Rece Davis
247Sports

Location of ESPN's College GameDay set announced

Kansas fans now know where to look for ESPN’s College GameDay set in Lawrence. On Tuesday afternoon, KU announced that the set of ESPN’s premier college football program will be located midway down the hill in between the Campanile and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The show will air from the set outside the stadium from its starting time of 8 a.m. CT through 10 a.m. CT. At that point, the show will move to inside Memorial Stadium, where it will air the final hour ahead of kickoff.
247Sports

WATCH: Lance Leipold talks GameDay, TCU, potential distractions and more during weekly press conference

Kansas football (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) will look to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and keep its perfect record alive on Saturday when TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), comes to town. It will be a ranked contest between the two teams, as KU enters the game as the No. 19-ranked team in the AP Poll and TCU enters the game as the No. 17-ranked team in the poll. In this game last season, TCU won in a 31-28 thriller in Fort Worth. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Lawrence to highlight the KU community and game.
