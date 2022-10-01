Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Is Expecting Prominent Head Coach To Leave
ESPN's Paul Finebaum recently caught up with Matt Barrie to discuss a plethora of topics in the college football world. During their conversation this week, Finebaum discussed the future of Kansas football coach Lance Leipold. Finebaum believes Leipold will be coaching a different program next season. That's not a surprising...
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
Chris Fowler will not call a single USC football game through Nov. 18 (maybe longer)
The arrival of Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles seemed to suggest that USC football would become a destination program for the top announcers and announcing crews in college football. Number one in the sport: Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit of ABC/ESPN. Chris Fowler is the current voice of college football....
Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise
Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
Former CFB coach talks Uiagalelei & 'what really caught my eye' in Clemson-NC State game
On Sirius XM’s show Full Ride, former college football head coach Rick Neuheisel spoke about the environment at Death Valley on Saturday night during fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over (...)
ESPN ranks the 16 remaining undefeated teams in college football
Five weeks into the college football season, just 16 undefeated teams remain. ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked them all, and there are some surprises on the list. Alabama is emerging as the consensus No. 1 team in the country, but Ohio State — despite coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 — ranks at No. 2 ahead of Georgia in Connelly’s rankings.
ESPN's Heather Dinich updates top 4 teams in college football entering Week 6
We are six weeks into the college football season. Some teams are beginning to rise to the top as we move into October. Heather Dinich recently revealed her top 4 teams on ESPN’s Get Up broadcast. “I have Clemson (at No.4) over USC and Michigan because they just beat...
SI’s Mock 12-Team Playoff Shows Thrill of On-Campus Games
Under the expanded postseason, we could be treated to matchups like Ole Miss vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor.
NFL・
Location of ESPN's College GameDay set announced
Kansas fans now know where to look for ESPN’s College GameDay set in Lawrence. On Tuesday afternoon, KU announced that the set of ESPN’s premier college football program will be located midway down the hill in between the Campanile and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The show will air from the set outside the stadium from its starting time of 8 a.m. CT through 10 a.m. CT. At that point, the show will move to inside Memorial Stadium, where it will air the final hour ahead of kickoff.
WATCH: Lance Leipold talks GameDay, TCU, potential distractions and more during weekly press conference
Kansas football (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) will look to attain bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008 and keep its perfect record alive on Saturday when TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), comes to town. It will be a ranked contest between the two teams, as KU enters the game as the No. 19-ranked team in the AP Poll and TCU enters the game as the No. 17-ranked team in the poll. In this game last season, TCU won in a 31-28 thriller in Fort Worth. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Lawrence to highlight the KU community and game.
