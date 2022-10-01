YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been six years since ground was broken for Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant and though there are three buildings, nothing has ever been made. Now that a magistrate has ruled that the Joseph Company — owner of the Chill-Can plant — has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million, will the next step be to get companies into the buildings to use them?

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO