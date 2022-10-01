Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
‘We’re done’: City of Youngstown wants Chill-Can land back
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been six years since ground was broken for Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant and though there are three buildings, nothing has ever been made. Now that a magistrate has ruled that the Joseph Company — owner of the Chill-Can plant — has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million, will the next step be to get companies into the buildings to use them?
Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation receives award
The organization most responsible for revitalizing Youngstown's neighborhoods has received a prestigious award for the second time.
WFMJ.com
Portage County man sues Trumbull County communities for allegedly violating sunshine law
Four civil lawsuits have been settled in Trumbull County after a Portage County man sought legal action over what he said are transparency violations in public meetings. Brian Ames of Portage County has over 20 lawsuits filed against local governments in Ohio alleging they've violated open meeting laws. Ames' cases...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County official sentenced in OVI case
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County official accused of OVI was sentenced in Struthers Municipal Court Tuesday. Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of failure to maintain physical control. A lane violation was dropped. He was ordered to participate in a 3-day driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
4 more EV charging stations coming to Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull counties are getting over $1 million from the Ohio EPA to build four electric vehicle charging stations. Three stations will be built in Mahoning County with the money and one in Trumbull County. The locations are:. Eastern Gateway Community College, Thomas Humphries...
WFMJ.com
When will regions in Ohio begin receiving lawsuit settlement money?
In 2023 Ohio will divide and distribute 450 million dollars to 19 regions over 18 years. It's settlement money from Opioid lawsuits against pharmacies. In Youngstown an oversight board was thinking outside the box on ways that money can be used for treatment, prevention and recovery services. At the beginning...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Lawrence County Woman Accuses Moving Company of Stealing Furniture and Jewelry
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were informed on Monday by a 44-year-old unnamed woman who had recently moved from North Beaver Township, Lawrence County to Bluffton Township, South Carolina that her moving company stole her furniture and jewelry. She told Troopers...
WFMJ.com
Couple from Columbiana County face challenges after hurricane Ian
In Fort Myers, ground zero, it's not only stories of devastation, there are also stories of hope, people helping each other, and a commitment to rebuild. WFMJ News spoke with a couple originally from Columbiana County. Brandon Lamoncha and his wife Kristi bought and then renovated their dream home three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
WYTV.com
Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
Valley communities mourn deaths of teacher and coach
The Hubbard and Cardinal Mooney communities are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and a coach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced for running over victim’s foot in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said ran over the foot of another man after an argument over a minor traffic accident was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to James Koehn, 40, of Warren, who pleaded guilty […]
WYTV.com
Boardman community raises funds for child’s cancer journey
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School rallied together Tuesday night for a child who has been battling cancer. Eight-year-old “Warrior Princess” Nora Sabella has been battling neuroblastoma. She underwent scans last week in New York City, where doctors found a concerning lesion in her abdomen near her previous cancer site.
WYTV.com
Valley broadcasting icon Warren ‘Bud’ Williamson dies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family. He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island,...
27 First News
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
WYTV.com
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
WYTV.com
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Comments / 0