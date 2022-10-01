Read full article on original website
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
The Changing Table Partners With Camdenton School To Provide Hygiene Products To Students
The School to Home Coordinators (SHC) and Camdenton R-III School District Nurses have partnered up with The Changing Table organization to ensure that no student has to go without proper menstrual hygiene products. Brent Dunn, Student to Home Coordinator, worked with the high school to set up a locker in...
Wallin Heating & Cooling
For over 35 years, homeowners & businesses have counted on Wallin Heating and Cooling for prompt, professional service for their furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC systems. Our technicians have earned certifications in HVAC service and repair, and they're reliable and available around the clock. Our company is locally and...
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
Man Seriously Injured When Truck Strikes Embankment, Goes Airborne On Hwy 5
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills man was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on Missouri Highway 5. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lee Loman, 58, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The truck then went airborne, struck a tree and overturned.
Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
Where's The Money? Camden County Seeks Audit After Questions About Tax Payments
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Concerns about tax revenues and where they're going has resulted in the Camden County Commission calling for a forensic audit. Commissioner James Gohagan says the commission has received questions and concerns from multiple districts that receive tax dollars via the county: those entities say there had been inconsistencies and delays in the receipts of those funds.
