CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Tampa Bay region 5-10 Foot Storm Surge FL Will Feel Effect Tuesday
As Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico and making its way to the Sunshine State, some Floridians could start feeling the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday night. State and local officials are worried about up to a foot of rain falling in some...
