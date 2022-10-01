ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Osage Beach, MO
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Oran, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
City
Osage Beach, MO
abc17news.com

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
ASHLAND, MO
939theeagle.com

Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Pennington
Person
Md Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Eastern Natural Gas
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed In Death Of Hope Arnold

(KTTS News) — The Laclede County prosecutor has filed charges in the suspicious death of a woman along Route 66. Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, from Camdenton is charged with leaving the scene of a crash in the death of Hope Arnold. Arnold had been released from prison on September...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day

I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Windsor Teens Ejected in Henry County Rollover

Three Windsor teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Friday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 GMC Sonoma, driven by a 16-year-old male from Windsor, was on Route Y at NE 400 Road around 4:50 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants, none of whom were wearing a seat belt.
HENRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy