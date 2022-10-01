ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Hurricane Ian: Storm follows pilot who flew plane from Florida to South Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkSMC_0iIED8fR00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A Florida man who was evacuating planes for his flight school from Florida to South Carolina before Hurricane Ian arrived had an unwelcome surprise -- the storm followed him after he fled north.

“How on earth can you be so lucky?” Cullen Moorhead, 20, of Clearwater, said sarcastically to The New York Times on Friday. “We were safe and going to be coming home today. Nope.”

Moorhead, a senior majoring in communications at the University of South Florida in Tampa, is a private pilot in Clearwater, the newspaper reported. As Ian took aim at the Tampa Bay region on Monday, Moorhead was instructed by the flight school to help move the facility’s planes to a safer spot.

At 7 a.m. EDT, he loaded his parents and their possessions into a Cessna plane and flew them to Georgetown, South Carolina, to his grandmother’s home at Pawleys Island, according to the Times.

Moorhead, who safely stored the airplane 15 miles away at a local airport, then watched in dismay as Ian battered the southwest Florida coast, crossed the peninsula and took aim at the South Carolina coast.

Ian, which regenerated to a Category 1 hurricane after losing its punch while traveling across Florida, made landfall for a third time -- near Georgetown and his grandmother’s home.

“Then you’re like, ‘That kind of looks like it’s headed toward me,’” Moorhead told the Times.

It was.

Waves topping 7 feet crashed into the South Carolina home, while the Tampa Bay area was spared from the worst of Ian.

The water rose and flooded the ground floor of the house, the Times reported. Moorhead and his father waded in waist-deep water to prevent a propane tank from floating away.

Unfortunately, mementos of his grandfather, who died several weeks ago, were damaged by the waters.

“My mom is devastated,” Moorhead told the newspaper. “Everything of my grandpa’s is just floating in water.”

Moorhead, who expects to graduate from USF in May, has been a pilot at the Clearwater flight school for nearly two years.

“Aviation has always been my passion ever since my first flight as a child,” Moorhead’s resume on LinkedIn states.

Moorhead told the Times he viewed flying as a way to escape from reality, but those sensations were crushed by Ian’s destructive force.

“Of all the places flying has taken me so far, I never thought it’d lead me right into the path of a hurricane,” Moorhead told the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely

The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm's aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can't...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, FL
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, SC
City
Clearwater, FL
State
South Carolina State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas prices continue to climb in Washington

Gas prices are continuing to go up in Washington state. On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a 30-cent hike from a week ago when prices were just over $5 a gallon on average. While experts said they were surprised by a big one-day hike...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide is scheduled for execution Wednesday, despite efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was sentenced to death for killing 46-year-old...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Southwest Florida#The New York Times#Cessna
KIRO 7 Seattle

In Wisconsin, Michels' shift on abortion isn't 1st reversal

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn't waffle.”
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy