Tacoma, WA

Another homicide: Man shot and killed on Tacoma Tideflats Saturday morning, police say

By Kristine Sherred
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A 37-year-old man died Saturday morning after being shot near the Tacoma Tideflats, police said.

Just after 2 a.m., a woman called 911 about the shooting and said she “was driving the victim to the hospital and had car trouble,” according to the Tacoma Police Department. The driver said they had reached the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue, south of 11th Street and Portland Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was on the ground. They began life-saving measures before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle, who was also the woman who called for emergency services, left prior to their arrival, police said.

Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the homicide investigation was underway but she had no further information as of later Saturday morning.

The Oct. 1 deadly shooting is the second in two weeks in this stretch of St. Paul Avenue.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed Sept. 17 near a Tideflats business in the 1500 block. That incident began following a verbal altercation at a gas station in the area, according to court documents.

The Tideflats has also been the location of illegal street racing events in recent months, including a June 15 event that led to a police chase when one of the apparent organizers fled at 110 miles per hour . He was later arrested.

Tacoma has seen at least 36 murders so far in 2022 , more than previous record years in 1994 and 1998, The News Tribune reported in September.

